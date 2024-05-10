Exclusive: PlayShutdown CEO Talks on Q4 Launch, $FUSE Token Airdrop, and Game Design

PlayShutdown is one of those games set in the “dystopian universe” theme but brings a whole new visual style to the popular gaming trope. At its core, Shutdown is an action-packed ARPG shooter built on the impressive Unreal Engine 5. But with its unique blend of features comes a wave of questions.

In this interview, we got Houston Song, CEO of PlayShutdown, to answer some questions about the game and lift the lid on the game’s design choices, full release date, and potential airdrop of its upcoming $FUSE token.

Hello Houston. I read you are an early investor in DOGE and ETH and have been in gaming for 8 years. How did it all start, and is Shutdown your first gaming project?

Yes, Doge was actually my first crypto that I bought back in 2014. Back then, it was the meme of the year and it had just launched. I actually found it on Reddit where people were just trading it through threads.

I switched over to Ethereum in 2015 because it was a more serious project, and I believed that the vision of having a programmable blockchain made sense.

Playshutdown CEO, Houston Song

I met my game developer and co-founder, Adam, in 2018, when we discussed gaming and crypto. We decided to combine the two, and that’s how the studio started.

Our first title was actually a pretty ambitious FPS called Dissolution, but unfortunately, the technology at the time (Ethereum) didn’t have the scalability we needed.

The project Shutdown started in 2022, once we already had a fair bit of experience working together on games.

Can you walk us through the core gameplay loop in Shutdown? How will players spend most of their time, and what keeps them engaged?

This game is an action role-playing game (ARPG) similar to Diablo or Path of Exile. Players aim to craft unique “builds” by combining items to achieve varying levels of power. The game concentrates on player versus environment (PvE) gameplay and a complex item economy. With random number generator (RnG) elements, the game introduces Web2 players to Web3 concepts in an engaging and accessible way.

All of the items (weapons, armor, accessories, & equipment) in ShutDown start off as database items like in any other game. The player can upgrade them by using other items or components. Once these items get to the endgame, players are given the option to mint them as NFTs. In the process of minting them on-chain, they’re granted unique traits and abilities that can be combined with other items in the build to create some pretty badass combinations, which players will need to beat later stages in the game that are quite difficult.

It’s this process of figuring out the best build for your character and growing stronger that makes ShutDown exciting and fun to play.

Some might argue that the “dystopian universe” and “AI” themes are overused tropes in gaming. How would you counter that?

It’s all about execution.

Shutdown brings a unique visual style to the trope that sets us apart. I think the most important thing is gameplay – we’re all gun enthusiasts in our office, so we’ve spent quite a bit of time making sure the guns feel unique and satisfying to use.

We’ve got a very talented team of folks that work on Shutdown – our Art director, Wesley, is a living encyclopedia when it comes to sci-fi games and movies, with work experience in Netease and Ubisoft.

We’re also working with a super talented concept artist, Frank Yang, who helped lead the design direction on some big sci-fi IPs like the TV show “The Expanse.”

Shutdown is built with Unreal Engine. Can you elaborate on the game design and qualities that players may find interesting?

We wanted to make the combat feel super smooth, with impactful gunplay that makes you feel satisfied every time you pull the trigger. We wanted to give the Mongrel (the main character) the feeling of being a badass super soldier who can fight through hordes of enemies.

Shutdown is big on customization, so you can tailor your abilities and build to fit any playstyle you want. This flexibility keeps the gameplay fresh each time you approach the game. One of the things that keeps the game interesting is the RNG elements, which means every game session will feel different. This can range from how enemies spawn to the type of loot that you might find.

We take advantage of Unreal Engine’s support for Physically-Based Rendering, which makes the characters and world come to life with super realistic lighting and textures. Visually, we wanted to present a gruesome dystopian sci-fi world that is a departure from the vibrant IPs that are more common in Play-to-Earn games.

Don’t you think the cross-play between platforms will give PC players with better hardware an inherent advantage over mobile users?

Yes, PC players will have a slight advantage over mobile users. We’ve done our best to mitigate this by simplifying the controls. It is not a PvP-focused game, so I think it will still enhance the player experience, as PC players will be able to play with their friends who don’t have gaming rigs.

It is a strategic decision we made at the start of development to reduce the barrier to entry for players who can play Shutdown. The AI threat in the game is very difficult, so you’ll want to have a couple of battle buddies to help you complete missions.

Shutdown launched open-beta in Q1 2024 with 3,700+ weekly active users. Which regions or player types stand out the most from your user base?

We were surprised by how many players there were in LATAM. That region is definitely going to be the next big wave of adoption in both web2 and web3 games.

There was also a surprising number of competitive players, indicating that we have plenty of room to increase the game’s difficulty.

When do you anticipate a full release of the game?

We’re aiming for a public release in Q4 2024. The game is seasonal, so we plan to have content refreshes every 3-4 months. The mobile version of the game will launch in Q2 of 2025.

The native token $FUSE is set to launch on major exchanges in early Q3 2024. Can you tell us more about the $FUSE launch? Will there be an airdrop for early users?

I can’t reveal too many details about the $FUSE launch other than that it will be huge!

There will be an airdrop for players who hold our NFTs and have posted scores. That’s all I can say!

How does the web3 aspect integrate with gameplay?

In the game “Shutdown,” Web3 integration plays a crucial role by enhancing gameplay and providing unique value through two main elements: Tokens and NFTs.

Tokens as Premium Currency:

Tokens in “Shutdown” serve as a premium currency. This means they’re used for special transactions within the game, such as purchasing exclusive items, accessing unique game areas, or upgrading characters and equipment. This premium status of tokens often encourages players to engage more deeply with the game to earn or acquire these tokens, driving both the gameplay and economic aspects of the game.

NFTs as End-Game Items:

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are used to represent the most powerful items in the game, essentially the end-game loot. These items are not just valuable because of their rarity or power within the game but also because they can be traded or sold outside the game, potentially for real-world value. This aspect adds a layer of investment and strategy to playing the game as players aim to acquire, use, and potentially profit from these high-value items.

Minting NFTs:

The process of minting NFTs in “Shutdown” is gamified, making it an engaging part of the gameplay rather than just a transaction. When players mint an NFT, the stats and abilities of the item are generated randomly. This introduces elements of surprise and chance, which can be thrilling for players. Each NFT item is unique, enhancing its value and the personal connection players might feel toward their in-game assets.

By integrating these Web3 elements, “Shutdown” offers a gaming experience where the digital assets players earn or create have real value, both within and potentially outside the game world, adding layers of strategy, investment, and engagement to the traditional gaming experience.

The P2E market has seen boom-and-bust cycles. How is Shutdown any different?

Just like any Play-to-Earn game out there, “Shutdown” rides the same rollercoaster of market ups and downs and changes in player interest, especially in the short term.

At its heart, “Shutdown” is built for folks who are into traditional gaming. We’ve borrowed the best parts of classic web2 games—the kind of stuff that keeps players hooked. By focusing on these proven gameplay elements, we’re really aiming for the long haul, not just a flash in the pan. This strategy helps us smooth out the wild swings that can happen in the P2E market by keeping our eyes on solid game mechanics rather than just the hype around the game’s tokens.

When it comes to developing “Shutdown,” we’re sticking to the playbook of tried-and-true gaming business tactics. That means strong development processes, smart ways to bring in new players, and ways to make money that keep the lights on for the long term. All this stuff is key to keeping the game stable and growing even when the P2E scene gets shaky.

The real kicker is how we’ve integrated the game’s token right into the gameplay. It’s not just there for show; players actually need it to get ahead in the game, making it a crucial part of the whole experience. This setup means the token isn’t just something to trade—it’s something that adds real value to the game, which keeps players coming back. By making sure the token is something players really want and can use, we’re building a game that stands on its own, powered by real demand from real gameplay.

What is the long-term vision for Playshutdown?

The long-term vision for Playshutdown is to develop it into a comprehensive IP or universe, where we plan to release a variety of games across different genres and platforms. This strategic expansion includes the development of an FPS game that is currently underway.

A key component of our vision involves the integration of tokens and NFTs, which will serve a pivotal role across all titles within the Shutdown ecosystem. These digital assets are designed to have cross-game utility, allowing players to leverage their investments and interactions in one game across others within the Shutdown portfolio. This approach not only enhances the user experience by adding value and continuity to their interactions but also fosters a more interconnected and dynamic gaming environment under the Shutdown brand.

Last question. What’s your outlook for Web3 gaming in the next five years?

In the next five years, Web3 gaming is probably going to shake things up quite a bit. We’re looking at two main types of games emerging: ones that double down on the whole Play-to-Earn (P2E) thing and others that aim to make it easier for regular gamers to get into Web3 stuff.

“Shutdown” is ahead of the game here, already figuring out how to blend traditional gaming with Web3 to attract players from the Web2 world. This approach is not just about using cool new tech but making it super smooth for players to jump in.

Also, there’s going to be a big push to get new players from places like Latin America and Africa. These regions are like hidden gems, loaded with potential gamers who haven’t been tapped into much yet.

As these new markets open up, making games that everyone can actually play—no matter where they are or what tech they have—will be key. This could really change the kind of games that are made in the future.

Lastly, the money side of P2E games is going to get more attention from regulators, especially in places like South Korea, where they are on top of their game with tech laws. As the blend of gaming and finance gets tighter, we’ll probably see more rules coming in to keep things fair and safe.