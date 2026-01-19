Crypto’s eToro rolls out Singapore Exchange stocks for global investors

eToro is adding Singapore Exchange (SGX) stocks to its trading platform this year, giving its global users direct access to companies listed in Singapore.

The platform already offered stocks from New York, London, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Euronext, but now it’s going deeper into Asia. The company has picked Singapore as its regional base for expansion.

eToro already activated its capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in July.

eToro says Singapore is key to Southeast Asia plans

Yoni Assia, the co-founder and CEO of eToro, said Singapore is the first stop before looking at other countries in the region. He said the goal is to figure out how to use Singapore as a hub for Southeast Asia.

And he wasn’t vague about why. Yoni called Singapore’s capital market “one of the most active” globally and regionally. He said it has a good setup, with clear regulations that support innovation.

One thing coming this year is a new tool for Singapore users. The tool lets people in Singapore see what others on the platform are doing with their investments. If they like what they see, they can copy those strategies without having to figure everything out themselves.

Yoni pointed out that while people in Singapore can already trade international stocks, it’s not always easy. Markets like Germany or Italy can be tough to deal with if you don’t know the details. This is where eToro’s “copy trading” setup comes in. You can just follow someone else’s portfolio and have your account copy what they do.

The idea is that you’re not trading blind. You’re learning by watching others. You don’t have to be an expert in 10 different countries just to invest globally. And Singapore traders will now have that same access, plus their own exchange too.

AI and defence stocks saw major demand on platform in 2025

While eToro works on this Singapore rollout, they’ve also shared numbers from 2025 showing what retail investors are actually buying. The biggest surges were in AI infrastructure, quantum computing, and European defence stocks, with the top gainer being Nebius Group, which had a 328% rise in holders.

Oracle was also up, seeing 228% more holders than the year before. Nvidia, already the most held stock, grew another 21%, and Meta got a 19% bump.

Leonardo was up 209%, Thales jumped 167%, Rheinmetall rose 165%, and BAE Systems added 141%. eToro said this was tied to the EU’s €800 billion rearmament plan, which made investors see defence as something long-term, not just a quick trade.

Lale Akoner, the global market strategist at eToro, said interest in AI is shifting. People used to focus on chipmakers. Now they’re going after the companies that actually run the data centers. She also said that defence stocks are getting a boost from stable government plans and clear military spending paths.

There’s also news from inside eToro. James Kassam, who was Head of Marketing at eToro Money, has left the company. He joined in 2022, after working at Rooster Money, which is a kid-focused banking app now owned by NatWest.

James posted about his exit on social media. He said, “After four years at eToro, it’s time for my next challenge.” He said it’s been a wild ride—launching global products, working on a neo-banking platform, and dealing with an IPO somewhere in the middle. He thanked Orel Assia, Shira Yitshaki, Moran Lapid, Debbie Gold Hadar, Guy Gabel, Oded Ben Dror, and Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen. He didn’t say where he’s going next, but said more will come soon.

