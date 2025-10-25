🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BinanceBlackRockBTCETHOKXTornado Cash

Ethereum whales buy the dip after heavy profit-taking

2 mins read
844968
Ethereum whales buy the dip after heavy profit-taking.

Contents

1. Smart money reloads on Ethereum
2. ETH ETFs see outflows
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ethereum whales resumed accumulation after dumping 1.36M ETH earlier this month.
  • Stablecoin activity on Ethereum spiked 400% in 30 days, hitting $581B in transfers.
  • Major wallets withdrew tens of millions in ETH from exchanges, suggesting long-term holding.

Ethereum whales are starting to show renewed confidence after weeks of profit-taking, shows on-chain data. The fresh accumulation signals a potential shift in investors’ sentiment as Ether prices managed to surge marginally over the last 7 days after a heavy dump.

The global digital assets market saw mixed indexes as Bitcoin hovered above $111K, cluelessly. The cumulative crypto market cap surged marginally to stand at $3.76 trillion. The biggest altcoin, Ether, tried to regain the $4,000 mark in order to score a breakthrough.

Smart money reloads on Ethereum

According to the data shared by Santiment, addresses holding between 100 and 10,000 ETH have begun accumulating again. This comes after these whales and sharks unloaded roughly 1.36 million ETH between October 5 and 16. Since then, they’ve bought back nearly one-sixth of those coins. It is seen as a modest but encouraging sign for Ethereum.

Wallet data adds weight to the trend. A whale wallet “0x395” withdrew 12,000 ETH (approx. worth $46.3 million) from Binance on Oct 23 at an average price of $3,854 per coin. The whale now holds 67,981 ETH (approx. worth $264 million). Historical data shows that this same wallet added ETH at an average of $3,027 between June and mid-August. However, it then sold into strength between mid-September and early October at an average of $4,218.

See also  Coinbase expands AI and consumer offerings through ‘Payments MCP’

Another whale wallet “0x86E” bought 8,491 ETH (approx. worth $32.5 million) from OKX on October 23. This move contributed to the uptick in whale accumulation activity. Elsewhere on the network, blockchain sleuths tracked the RadiantCapital exploiter swapping 9.7 million DAI for 2,550 WETH. The swap was done at an average price of $3,803. The funds were funneled through Tornado Cash, which suggests an ongoing laundering effort.

Ethereum price has dipped by more than 11% over the past 60 days, briefly testing support near $3,738. It is still running up by 18% on the year-to-date (YTD) basis. ETH is trading at an average price of $3,930 at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume stood around $29 billion.

ETH ETFs see outflows

Beyond whale moves, stablecoin activity on Ethereum has exploded. Token Terminal data shows a 400% jump in stablecoin transfer volume over the past 30 days. It is totaling $581 billion across more than 12.5 million transactions. The total stablecoin market cap on Ethereum now stands at $163 billion. It emerges as a sign of the network’s continued dominance in digital dollar settlements.

Investor preference still remains in a split between Bitcoin and Ethereum in the ETF arena. On October 24, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $93.6 million in net outflows while Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $90.6 million. This was the third straight day of redemptions for ETH ETFs.

See also  First US spot XRP ETF tops $100M as CME launches options

On October 23, Bitcoin funds ended the day with $20.3 million in net inflows. It was majorly driven by $107.8 million to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). It was then followed by smaller gains across Bitwise, Fidelity, and Grayscale’s mini trust. Outflows from GBTC of $60.5 million and Ark 21Shares’ ARKB’s $55 million nearly offset those gains but failed to drag the total into the red. Bitcoin has managed to gain by more than 4% over the past 7 days. BTC is trading at an average price of $111,594 at the press time.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan