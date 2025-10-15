🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETH

Ethereum tipped for price ATH as whales, ETFs lock up 40% supply

3 mins read
836431
Ethereum set for rally as staking, ETFs, and dormant wallets lock up 40% supply

Contents

1. Institutional demand has scooped up 12% of ETH supply
2. Will Ethereum record another ATH soon?
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ethereum’s circulating supply has dropped sharply, with over 40% of all ETH locked out of circulation across staking, ETFs, and dormant wallets.
  • Analysts say record institutional demand, combined with three active “supply vacuums,” could push Ethereum toward new all-time highs.
  • On-chain data shows ETH reserves on Binance hitting record lows, signaling reduced selling pressure as prices test key resistance near $4,600.

Ethereum’s supply is dwindling faster than ever, with charts from several trackers showing more than 40% of all Ether is now locked out of circulation. Analysts see the limited liquidity, staking pool activity uptick, and insatiable institutional appetite leading the world’s second-largest coin back up to record highs.

According to market data shared by community member Taylor.eth on Tuesday, roughly 3.4% of Ethereum’s circulating supply is held by dormant addresses and decentralized autonomous treasuries (DATs), making those tokens illiquid for years or permanently. 

Taylor mentioned 7.3% is parked in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), most of which are idle nearly 80% of the time. However, about 29.5% of total supply is staked within Ethereum’s proof-of-stake network. 

The staked portion is mostly inaccessible due to the slow exit rate limit for validators, which currently stands at around 40 days. Combined, all these pools have sidelined more than two-fifths of the crypto’s total supply, enough to create a crunch for the coming months.

Quoting the stats from Taylor.eth, crypto analyst Crypto Gucci noted that Ethereum has never experienced a market cycle with all three supply vacuums active simultaneously. 

See also  Hackers are stealing crypto credentials on GitHub with Astaroth Banking Trojan

“This time, ETH enters the cycle with record institutional demand and the smallest liquid float in history. When demand meets a shrinking supply like this, price doesn’t just go up, it goes nuclear,” the long-term investor surmised.

Institutional demand has scooped up 12% of ETH supply

According to data compiled by Ark Investments, US-based exchange-traded funds have already absorbed 6.84 million ETH, worth approximately $28 billion, about 5.6% of total supply. This accumulation occurred even without the approval of ETH staking in those ETFs.

Public companies on Ark’s notice board are collectively holding over 12% of the total ETH supply. Among them is Tom Lee’s Bitmine, which purchased $834 million worth of ETH earlier this week. The firm now holds $12.52 billion in Ethereum, more than halfway toward its target of controlling 5% of the total circulating supply, according to on-chain data platform Arkham Intelligence.

Investor Ted Pillows supported Crypto Gucci’s bullish sentiment, suggesting Ethereum could be severely undervalued compared to macroeconomic benchmarks. 

“$ETH will catch up with the M2 supply in Q4. The fair value of Ethereum is $8,000–$10,000 by Q1 2026. With institutional bidding and staking approval, I think ETH will rally hard,” he wrote on X.

According to CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain, Ethereum’s supply ratio on Binance ratio dropped to 0.33 this week, nearing the lows last observed in May, after a brief period of buildup in tandem with ETH’s price stabilizing near $4,000. 

See also  NYC Mayor launches the US's first office for digital assets and blockchain

He explained that the decline in this ratio could mean investors are moving assets off exchanges to long-term holdings or staking, which subsequently reduces selling pressure.

Between 2018 and 2021, increases in the Binance supply ratio preceded price correction phases in anticipation of a selloff. However, at the times when heavy withdrawals took place, such as the current one, coins have experienced strong upward movements in price.

Will Ethereum record another ATH soon?

Tracking how exchange reserves are going low, Arab Chain said many holders could be storing Ethereum outside centralized exchanges because they have more confidence in decentralized custody and staking solutions. 

Despite the bullish sentiment, some traders on social media have dismissed the “supply vacuum” theory as overhyped.

“This supply narrative has been touted for over a year now,” one X user commented. “The price hasn’t broken and stayed above previous all-time highs but instead round-tripped to 2017 levels.”

At the time of this publication, Ethereum is trading near the mid-$4,100 range after rebounding from a correction that took it down to $3,900 on Friday. Technical analysts say the current price structure looks slightly bullish, as long as ETH holds above the $3,990 support zone.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan