Binance sees $1.65B liquidity injection as Ethereum investors move to long-term storage mode

For the second time this month, Binance has recorded an influx of stablecoins surpassing $1.5B as well as large outflows of Ethereum. Both outcomes reflect investor confidence that coincides with bullish BTC price action.

The large inflow of stablecoins on Binance coincides with aggressive ETH withdrawals, hinting at an exciting future for crypto.

However, analysts have also noted that Bitcoin’s Taker Buy Sell Ratio indicator, adjusted with a 30-day moving average, just recently reached its lowest level since November 2021, a time marked by the historic peak of the previous cycle.

Binance sees action ahead of new market push

According to recent on-chain data, Binance has seen a $1.65B stablecoin surge just as Ethereum withdrawals from the exchange near $1B.

It is the second time in August that stablecoin deposits on the exchange have surpassed the $1.5B threshold, and it is proof that new capital is entering the spot market.

In parallel, Binance also witnessed two consecutive days of massive Ethereum outflows, with the first, which was on August 24, seeing up to 90,000 ETH withdrawn, while the second, from August 25, saw 118,000 ETH withdrawn.

Historically, large withdrawals of ETH were observed when investors were moving assets to cold wallets for long-term holding, reducing available exchange supply. In the past, such moves proved that Ethereum investors have become more bullish and may be shifting their assets to long-term storage, such as cold wallets, to reduce exposure to short-term market volatility

In the coming days, this could translate into reduced exchange reserves as less ETH will be available in circulation for immediate selling.

Large inflows of stablecoins to spot exchanges like Binance also reflect bullish investor action, as it signals their readiness to deploy liquidity into crypto markets.

Binance Taker Buy Sell Ratio reaches its lowest since November 2021

The Taker Buy Sell Ratio measures the relationship between buy and sell orders at the market price (takers). If the index remains above 1, it indicates greater buying pressure, but if it is below 1, selling pressure prevails.

At this time, the indicator’s value is below its historical average, meaning sales have consistently outpaced buying. This means that the market is responding to Bitcoin’s recent appreciation with pessimism and caution.

The data is considered very relevant because the last similar level was observed at the peak of November 2021, when Bitcoin reached the $69,000 range before getting trapped in a prolonged period of correction. The current selling pressure, therefore, can be compared to the one recorded at that crucial moment in the cycle.

This behavior suggests that investors are not joking with taking profits or reducing market exposure risk, reflecting a perception that the market may be overextended. It reflects a mismatch between price and sentiment, a warning sign that may precede phases of greater volatility.

In short, what the Taker Buy Sell Ratio is saying is that the market is in a zone of attention and that growing selling pressure is proof there are weaknesses in the bullish price structure that should not be ignored.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.