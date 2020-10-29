Ethereum based blockchain satellite to be launched on November 20.

This is a first of its kind in the history of space communication.

A record is about to be set as Villanova University College of Engineering. Having partnered with the non-profit organization, Teachers in Space, together, they are set to launch the first-ever blockchain-backed inter-satellite communication.

The launch is expected to be carried out using a Firefly Aerospace Alpha vehicle which would be launched into space on November 20. The project is tagged Serenity.

According to the team of engineers on the project, an Ethereum based blockchain would be used to carry out transactions between the satellites in space; without the need for the interference of the ground stations’ involvement.

The lead engineer of this project, Hasshi Sudler – who is also an adjunct professor at the college of engineering – implied that this project is groundbreaking. By using blockchain in space, satellites will carry out transactions without the need for ground station involvement.

A blockchain-based inter-satellite communication has never been done before. This Ethereum-backed blockchain satellite would be the first of its kind, and Sudler predicts that it could become a viable sector in the next five years.

Use of Ethereum backed blockchain rising.

The use of Ethereum backed blockchain has risen this year. This year, we have seen an increase in the numbers of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens built on ethereum backed decentralized technologies.

Many of these tokens have become quite popular in the market and save from the recent burst in its bubble, which analysts have predicted to be just a blip, it appears to be here to stay.

Other analysts have also predicted more use for Ethereum significantly when its version 2.0 drops anytime soon. ETH is generally regarded as the second most popular crypto asset after bitcoin and has also gained a whole level of acceptance and usage.