TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price prediction expects a rise to $1,200

Bullish action continues strong above $1,100

Volatility begins to slightly decline

Support levels continue to be established above $1,080

ETH new ATH’s expected before January 2021 is out

Ethereum (ETH) has lived underneath Bitcoin’s shadow for a long time, but after this bull run continues to above $1,100, ETH addresses continue to increase as popularity booms. ETH price might just be set to break the All-Time-High (ATH) before February 2021.

ETH price has continued bullish and established support. Over the last seven days alone, ETH price has grown exponentially – seeing an increase of over 60 percent in less than a week’s duration. The ETH price bull run only continues skyward.

At the time of writing ETH price currently sits at $1,146.79 – up 12 percent on the opening price of the day.

Use the oscillator below to check what role ETH might play in your portfolio