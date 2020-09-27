The Ethereum price prediction by various analysts on Trading View suggests that the ETH price will soon see an uptrend. Previously, the cryptocurrency moved towards the $345 mark.

1-Day Ethereum price analysis

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency observed the day’s high of $356.62 in the 24-hour time frame. ETH was priced at $354.39 US Dollars at the time of writing on Bitstamp. The 24-hour low was observed at the $338 mark.

What’s next for Ethereum?

The Trading View analyst Solldy is of the opinion that the ETH price will rise towards the $385 mark soon.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Per the Ethereum price prediction, the cryptocurrency is supported by an ascending trend line and the price is expected to rise towards the ascending support-turned-resistance near $380. The ETH price fell below this resistance on the 21st of September, and it found support near the $330 mark. The cryptocurrency has been trending upwards on this support line and it is expected to rise towards the resistance at $380. Per the Ethereum price prediction, the price will make its way towards the $385.46 target price. The stop-loss order for this trade was marked at $337.27.

What to expect from the ETH price?

The Trading View analyst Francisco drew an Ethereum price prediction on the 1-day chart for the ETHUSD pair. The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency will rise towards the $470 mark after breaking above a resistance near $440.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency currently trades above the support at $330 and is going through a re-accumulation phase. The ETH price is expected to spring upwards after this phase ends and the uptrend will allow Ethereum to break past the $440 resistance and move towards the target price at $476.75 US Dollars. The stop-loss order was placed at $307.94 by the crypto analyst.

Will ETH price rise past $700?

The Trading View analyst Vince Prince is of the opinion that the ETH price will rise towards the upper boundary of the ascending channel in which it is currently trading.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Per the Ethereum price prediction by Prince, the cryptocurrency found a strong local support level at $314 after confirming it multiple times. The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency has the potential to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel, and a breakout here will allow the ETH price to move past this level and reach towards the $770 mark. The target price for this trade was laid at $773.

However, Ethereum is also expected to return after testing this level near the $770 mark. Per the analysis, the fall will cause the price line to move towards the then resistance-turned-support of the ascending channel.

Ethereum to observe sideways movement?

The Trading View analyst Mudrex is of the opinion that the ETH price will observe sideways movement on the 4-hour chart next.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

The ETH price was observed between the midline and the upper Bollinger Band, while it also gained resistance from the upper Bollinger Band. This means that the cryptocurrency may see a decline in its price while it obtains support from the midline. Per the Ethereum price prediction, the cryptocurrency will now observe sideways movement on the 4-hour time frame.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.