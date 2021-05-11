TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Ethereum price prediction is bearish as the market rejected further upside after peaking above the $4,000 once again earlier today. Therefore, we expect another push lower over the next 24 hours, with the next support located at the $3,600 mark.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market is in the red today as rejections for further upside were seen across the board over the last hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, trades with a loss of 4 percent, while Ethereum at 3.5 percent. Ripple, Litecoin, and Chainlink are among the worst performers with losses of around 8-9 percent.

Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum spikes below $3,700, another retest later?

ETH/USD opened at $3,949 after closing with a clear indecision yesterday and setting a new all-time high at $4,200. Over the past hours, Ethereum price tried to move higher again, with the $4,000 level acting as a resistance. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move lower over the next 24 hours.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours

ETH/USD price moved in a range of $3,684 – $4,197, indicating severe volatility. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $63 billion, while the total market cap stands at $455 billion, leading to the market dominance of 18.97 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart – ETH sets a lower high after almost reaching the $4,100 mark.

On the 4-hour chart, we can see ETH/USD posting a bearish pin bar candle, indicating that another move lower is expected over the next 24 hours.

Ethereum price action trades with a bullish structure overall. After establishing a strong support base of around $2,100 over the second half of April, Ethereum set a slightly higher high around $2,600.

After another sharp retracement to the $2,100 support, the further downside was rejected, indicating that the market still wants to move higher. From there, a rally of around 100 percent was made until a new all-time high was set at the $4,200 mark.

Yesterday, Ethereum price action rejected further upside, with a strong move lower late in the afternoon. After the market price moved below the $4,000 mark, bears build up heavy selling momentum until further downside was rejected around $3,650. Bulls quickly absorbed any further selling pressure and pushed ETH/USD back to the $4,000 mark.

Earlier today, ETH/USD moved higher and almost reached $4,100. However, this time, the further upside was rejected, resulting in a bearish pin bar posted on the 4-hour chart. Currently, Ethereum trades below the $4,000 mark as it most likely prepares for another push lower over the next 24 hours.

Once further downside is seen, we can expect the $3,600 mark to act as a support as it served as a strong resistance earlier this week.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Conclusion

Ethereum price prediction is bearish as the market failed to move higher over the past hours and saw a heavy rejection above the $4,000 mark. This should lead Ethereum towards another move lower, with the support target located around the $3,600 mark.

