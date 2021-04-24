TL;DR Breakdown

ETH finds resistance below $2,400 overnight.

ETH/USD currently supported by the $2,200 level.

Next major support at $2,040.

Today’s Ethereum price prediction is bullish as the market has retraced overnight after peaking just below the $2,400 resistance. Therefore, unless we see ETH/USD break below the $2,200 support, we should see further upside later today.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are down by 1 and 3 percent, respectively, after bearish momentum was seen overnight. Dogecoin is among the best performers with a gain of 10 percent. Meanwhile, Ripple is one of the worst performers with a loss of 6 percent.

Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum retraces to $2,200, ready to set a higher low?

ETH/USD opened at $2,369 today after a strong push lower to the $2,040 was made early yesterday. Later an equally strong push higher resulted in a market close below the $2,400 resistance. Overnight ETH/USD pushed lower again until support was found at $2,200 over the last hours. If a further downside is not seen, we should see Ethereum push higher over the next 24 hours as bulls attempt to set a higher high above the $2,400 resistance.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours

ETH/USD moved in a range of $2,178 – $2,376, indicating substantial volatility. Trading volume has dropped by 42.5 percent over the last 24 hours and totals $36 billion. The total market cap stands at $256 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 2nd place overall, with a market dominance of 14.1 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart – ETH retests support at $2,200

Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price action testing the $2,200 as of now. If a further downside is not seen, ETH/USD should rally once again later today.

As described in our previous Ethereum price prediction, ETH moved to retest support at the $2,000 mark yesterday. However, support was found slightly higher around the $2,050 mark, meaning a slightly higher low, and the 4th retest of support around the $2,040-$2,080 support area.

Overall Ethereum has lost a lot of its momentum over the past days after a new all-time high was set around the $2,646 mark on Thursday, resulting in a several-day gain of almost 30 percent. From there another spike lower was seen to the $2,040 support, from which a small rebound was seen late yesterday.

Overnight, ETH/USD regained some of the loss and peaked just below the $2,400 resistance. From there, ETH moved lower over the past hours towards support at $2,200. If this support is broken, we should see further downside to the previous four times retested $2,040 support.

Alternatively, if the $2,200 support holds ETH/USD from further downside, we can expect a higher low established, with the next target to the upside seen at $2,550. From there, bulls will likely attempt to set further all-time highs next week.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Conclusion

Ethereum price prediction is bullish as the market has retraced again and currently tests support at $2,200. If it holds, Ethereum price should see further highs later today, with the next resistance target at $2,550.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.