The queen of cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH is following the king Bitcoin very closely, and the Ethereum price chart comparison with Bitcoin is a telltale of the same.

Ethereum started following the BTC price movement on the 4th of June when both the king and the queen went into a dip. ETH price fell as low to $237.61, and Bitcoin price fell to the $9500 range.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Since the 4th of June, ETH price showed little sway from the Bitcoin price movement, while both the cryptocurrencies entered the most recent dip almost at the same time. On the 7th of June, ETH price fell down to the $235 mark while the Bitcoin price fell down to the $9445 mark.

Ethereum price movement to stay under Bitcoin?

Trading view analyst Crypto Patel believes that the queen of cryptocurrency is poised for a new breakthrough in the days to come. Key resistance is found at the $247 mark, which is not far from the current trading price. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price stands at $246.37.

Ethereum price chart by Trading View

Patel displays that while the major support is found at the $215 mark, while the current support level is found at the $243.58 mark, however, the cryptocurrency is showing tendencies to break past the resistance to $284. The analyst is further optimistic that the crypto queen would break further pas to the $312 marking new support and resistance levels on the 9th of June.

On the other hand, the Bitcoin price movement is rather oblique as the analyst Dang Wang explains that the king of cryptocurrency is consolidating, and it can flip either way. While writing, the price movement is showing good tendencies to break past the resistance.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.