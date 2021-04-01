TL:DR Breakdown

Ethereum price is on the verge of crossing its all-time high after overcoming a period of price stagnancy.

Rekt capital believes that its price would experience a downtime before its projected all-time high would materialize.

Ethereum price is on the verge of crossing its all-time high after overcoming a period of price stagnancy. The second quarter of the year started on a pleasant note for Ethereum price as it has increased by about 9% in the last 24 hours.

This aggressive movement gave room for ETH price to escape from its most recent pattern, thereby increasing hopes of further growth.

Ethereum, the next largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, has endured price stagnation for about a month. That period was marked with erratic and unpleasant price movements, which lead to the so-called triangular shape on Ethereum price daily charts.

However, a sudden increase in buy order has allowed Ethereum Price to escape from that pattern. By this recent data, ETH Price is projected to increase by 37 percent. If this projection comes out true, ETH price will hit an all-time high of $2560.

Popular indicator follows projected Ethereum Price

The SuperTrend indicator seems to agree with these projections. A buy signal seems evident on the chart as ETH price escaped the $1930 block. The optimistic SuperTrend predictions are the first since October 2020. The indicator has twice forecasted an uprise which came out true. The two uprises saw the price of ETH increase by $187.40 and $455.50.

Rekt capital believes that its price would experience a downtime before its projected all-time high would materialize. The analyst group also claims that ETH price crossing the $1925 – $1980 mark won’t be a walk in the park, so Ethereum would still spend some more time in its stagnation point.

Even as Ethereum price increases, gas fees may still be a stumbling block to the transactions on the ETH blockchain. However, it has surprisingly not in any way affected the bullish run of the second-largest cryptocurrency.