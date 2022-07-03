logo
Ethereum
$ 1,077.40 1.09%
Solana
$ 33.44 0.88%
Dogecoin
$ 0.067023 0.53%
ApeCoin
$ 4.64 2.93%
Bitcoin
$ 19,478.08 1.14%
BNB
$ 219.01 0.43%
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH consolidates around $1,050, further drop next week?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 07 03
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD saw consolidation continue overnight.
  • Failure to move higher was seen again this morning.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen consolidation around $1,050 and rejection for further recovery. Therefore, ETH/USD is ready to drop further and break past the $1,000 local support. Once that is done, the next week should see the previous swing low at $900 tested.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH consolidates around $1,050, further drop next week? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded with slight bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 1.08 percent, while Ethereum gained 0.88 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins have followed close by.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum fails to recover again

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,044.01 to $1,074.97, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 29.19 percent, totaling $7.785 billion, while the total market cap trades around $129.5 billion, resulting in a dominance of 14.85 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH retest upside before another spike lower?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a slight bullish upsurge over the last hours. However, since the previous local high has not been broken, we expect another rejection for upside and push lower early next week.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH consolidates around $1,050, further drop next week?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has seen a strong new swing low set at the beginning of the week. After a decline of more than 21 percent, ETH/USD found a new low at the $1,000 mark.

From there, a quick reaction higher followed to the $1,115 mark, where rejection for further recovery was seen on Friday. Consolidation sideways followed, resulting in both lower local highs and lows set.

Since then, the $1,050 mark served as the central trading area, with a further rejection of upside seen this morning. Therefore, ETH/USD is ready to continue even lower and look to break past the $1,000 current low. Once that is done, a lot more room lower will open up as the next support is located at the $900 mark. 

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen consolidation over the last 24 hours with clear rejection for any upside attempts. Likely this will lead ETH/USD even lower next week as the overall weekly sentiment was very bearish, and a clear recovery did not follow over the past days.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH consolidates around $1,050, further drop next week?
03 July, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto tax: Romania's financial watchdog introduces new regulations
03 July, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius cuts 25% of its staff as the crypto winter snowballs
03 July, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK depreciates at $6.05 after bearish movement
03 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polygon, and Chainlink Daily Price Analyses – 3 July Morning Price Prediction
03 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Celsius cuts 25% of its staff as the crypto winter snowballs
03 July, 2022
2 mins read
Three Arrows files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York
02 July, 2022
2 mins read
KuCoin boss denies halting withdrawals
02 July, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto plunges to its worst in 11 years
01 July, 2022
2 mins read
CoinFlex CEO announces a shift in withdrawal date
30 June, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us