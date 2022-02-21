TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen the $2,600 support prevent downside again today. Likely, ETH/USD sellers are finally exhausted and the market will look to retrace some of the downswing seen last week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen a strong advance over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has gained 1.61 percent, while Ethereum has a more substantial 3.31 percent. The rest of the top altcoins follow close by.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum forms double bottom at $2,600

ETH/USD traded in a range of $2,585.95 – $2,752.46, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 41 percent, totaling $15.7 billion, while the total market cap trades around $326.22 billion, resulting in a dominance of 18.47 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH ready to push higher?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price action facing another rejection from the $2,600 support, likely leading to push higher later.

Ethereum price action has seen signs of reversal over the last week. After a clear lower high was set at $3,200 on the 15th of February, ETH/USD rapidly declined by over 18 percent to the $2,600 mark.

After an initial reaction higher yesterday to $2,750, selling pressure returned today, quickly pushing back to the support. ETH reacted higher again over the past hours, indicating a potential end of the downswing.

Therefore, if ETH can keep above $2,600 over the next days, we expect a reversal to follow. Likely the Ethereum price will rally to retest the previous support level at $2,850 as a resistance next. From there, another lower high will likely be set.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a strong reaction from the $2,600 support once again. Likely ETH/USD has found a bottom and is ready to push higher to set another lower high later this week.

