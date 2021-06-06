TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price analysis indicates bearish momentum to be seen over the next 24 hours. After another failed attempt to move higher, ETH/USD started moving lower again yesterday and found support at the $2,600 mark. Therefore, we expect another move lower over the next 24 hours with the first support around $2,500.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin remains relatively flat, while Ethereum is up by 2 percent. Rest fo the altcoin market follows this pattern of either slight loss or gain.

ETH/USD opened at $2,629 after a bearish close yesterday. Since then the market has made another minor move to the upside and looks to set a lower local high. Therefore, we can expect another push lower over the next 24 hours.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours

ETH/USD traded in a range of $2,558 – $2,743, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has remained relatively flat over the last 24 hours and totals $29.8 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades at $313.2 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 19.15 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart – another move lower incoming?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see ETH/USD setting another lower high and preparing to push to the downside again.

The overall Ethereum pricer action structure indicates a slowdown in momentum over the past days. After a retracement of over 60 percent last month, Ethereum found support at the $1,725 mark and started moving higher over the following days, indicating that bears are exhausted and we can expect reversal.

Last week, ETH/USD retraced and set a higher low at the $2,200 mark, further indicating that bulls are taking over. However, after several days of bullish momentum, Ethereum found resistance around the $2,900 resistance again.

From there, the market set a lower local high yesterday and broke below the several day ascending support trendline. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move lower next week and look to establish another higher low.

Likely we will see the $2,500 support broken first as it is relatively close to the current price action. This would be a very bearish sign overall, although, as long as further downside below the $2,200 support is not seen we should remain bullish for the next week.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bearish as ther market currently looks to set another lower local high, indicating a bearish momentum over the past few days. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to target the $2,500 support next.

