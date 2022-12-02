logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Here’s why Ethereum is shutting down its oldest testnet Ropsten

Here’s why Ethereum is shutting down its oldest testnet in December

Ethereum developers have commenced a countdown to the closure of the blockchain‘s oldest testing grounds for native applications, known as Ropsten. In an announcement dated November 30th, Ethereum Foundation said the testnet has been deprecated and will be fully sunsetted between December 15th and 31st.

Why is Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet shutting down?

Ropsten is the oldest-running Ethereum replica network that allows both protocol and infrastructure developers to test applications before shipping them to the mainnet. Ropsten was originally based on Ethereum’s proof-of-work algorithm but later migrated to the recently-launched proof-of-stake beacon chain, in preparation for Ethereum 2.0.

But since the migration months ago, Ethereum Foundation said that support on Ropsten has steadily declined, likewise activities and participation on the network. The remaining developers and “validator nodes will be shut down during the December 15-31, 2022 period,” which eventually puts the oldest testnet to rest.

After Ropsten shuts down this month, another testnet dubbed Rinkeby will be slated to also stop working in mid-2023. Unlike the former, Rinkeby is not compatible with the merge to proof-of-stake, which even justifies the deprecation. 

The developers previously said running nodes and maintaining testnets is difficult, because these networks are full-featured blockchains themselves that grow in state and history over time. Shutting down the testnets allows them more time and resources to focus on maintaining two other post-merge approved testnets, Goerli and Sepolia, in the long term. 

What is Goerli and Sepolia?

Goerli is the recommended testnet for developers looking test staking protocols before deploying to the mainnet, and it’s also useful for testing smart contract interactions. Sepolia is reportedly a fairly-new testnet for developers looking to test applications in a lighter-weight chain. 

Until Ropsten and Rinkeby shut down, developers on the testnets can still move their applications to either Goerli or Sepolia for continued support, according to Ethereum Foundation. 

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Here’s why Ethereum is shutting down its oldest testnet Ropsten
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
'I think he's telling the truth,’ Kevin O'Leary on SBF
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI breaks above $5.90. Can bulls sustain their momentum?
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
Ankr protocol exploited trillions of aBNBc by attackers
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
Sam Bankman Fried & How FTX Collapsed Current Crypto Regulations
02 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

'I think he's telling the truth,’ Kevin O'Leary on SBF
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
Blockchain games are doing great despite the failure of FTX
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
Reserve Bank of India’s crypto alternative is here: How can one use the e-Rupi?
02 December, 2022
2 mins read
Russian bank infuses metamask into its blockchain
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
OpenSea ends 2022 with major partnerships and $1B in NFT royalties
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here