Staking for Ethereum’s ETH 2.0 update has hit a new landmark.

Ethereum might lose its command to its competitors if the update is not timely.

Ethereum blockchain will still dominate the blockchain space despite the challenges it faces.

The quantity of Ether (ETH) deposited has hit an all-time high of more than 8.9 million ETH. The invested ETH is worth almost $28 billion at today’s price. On-chain details from the cryptologic company, Glassnode show.

Even though it is at an all-time high, the amount invested in ETH is under its ATH dollar price. Late last year, when ETH hit an ATH value of $4,870, the system attained its greatest monetary worth. The greatest monetary worth of the ETH 2.0 agreement, as per Etherscan, is around 39 billion dollars.

But, with this achievement, more than 7% of all Ethereum in existence is currently pledged in the ETH 2.0 agreement. Thus, preparing for the system to switch to proof-of-stake (PoS). After initiating the Beacon chain in the previous times, the transition to PoS will occur.

Vitalik Buterin, the CEO of Ethereum, said the anticipated transfer is roughly 50% done. He stated this when talking of their system annual goals. He went on to state the coming step of the update. The merger should transition the Ethereum system from a proof-of-work system to a proof-of-stake model.

The Ether mainnet will combine with the PoS Lighthouse Chain to signal the union. The system will profit from this since it’s more power-saving. By adopting indexing, the spike, the next update stage will add scalability abilities to the system.

Ethereum might lose command if the upgrade is not timely

At this point, the precise timing for such modifications is unclear. For that matter, JP Morgan experts have issued a warning. They said that the Ether network’s DeFi sector supremacy might face threats from rivals.

According to a report published by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, Ethereum’s scalability solutions may come too late. This might cause alternative networks to surpass Ether in the DeFi market position. The news comes when Ethereum’s DeFi supremacy is hovering at 70% and fast dwindling. However, all is not lost because a timely modification will settle all the concerns.

Ethereum won’t lose its authority in the crypto space this year

Despite this, Reuters Intelligence’s inaugural Crypto Forecast study for 2022 shows otherwise. It points out the bullish characteristic of Ether. Ethereum, alongside Bitcoin, will dominate systems, as per the analysis.

Ether’s value has fallen beside other cryptos in space. But, the analysis predicts that it might surpass the $5,000 threshold in 2022. Ethereum is currently selling at roughly $3,100, down 13.9 percent over the past week.

The cryptocurrency market is volatile. If you are looking forward to investing, do your proper research. Always invest in what you are ready to lose. Yet, it doesnt mean you can’t profit out of your investment. A calculated investment might make you a millionaire overnight.