Ethereum Foundation to launch privacy cluster, including Kohaku wallet and privacy SDK

The Ethereum Foundation remains dedicated to privacy, and will formalize its efforts with a new entity, a privacy cluster led by Igor Barinov. The cluster will bring together 47 researchers and developers, aiming to bring together all aspects of Ethereum privacy. The Cluster will also support the Kohaku privacy wallet and privacy-preserving SDK.

The Privacy Cluster will build on the work of the Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), expanding on research and work completed since 2018. The PSE has already created a privacy roadmap to be used for future products. The Privacy Cluster arrives after signs of increased demand for veiled transactions on Ethereum, based on the usage of the Railgun mixing service.

The Privacy Cluster will include private read/writes, proving, identities, privacy experience, and more. The Foundation will also have a Privacy Task Force turning to institutional challenges.

Ethereum proponents are usually in favor of privacy, as a way to choose which data to reveal. For now, most Ethereum transactions are visible, though veiling and privacy with included proofing are explored as viable solutions.

Ethereum to build privacy for all user classes

While on-chain tracking has been a valuable tool, the Ethereum Foundation believes all types of users should have the option of privacy. For private users, personal safety is one of the major reasons. Privacy also extends to developers and institutions, which are reluctant to share their on-chain activity fully.

At the same time, private transactions can be checked for fund origin or connections to cyber crime, while not leaving a public visible record.

One of the reasons for Ethereum’s drive to privacy is the chain’s goal of carrying trillions in value, offering credibility similar to other financial platforms.

The Privacy Cluster will work on previously established goals and initiatives

The Ethereum Foundation announced the PSE team will continue to work under Andy Guzman, dealing with early stage R&D issues. The Privacy Cluster will deal with a new list of projects.

Some of the privacy tools will include private reads and writes, including records for payments, votes, and other interactions. The goal is to achieve on-chain activity without surveillance or metadata leaks. Private proving will also be offered, to verify eligibility, identity, or the origin of assets, without disclosing unnecessary information. Private ID will extend the tools with protected online identity through selective disclosure.

At the application level, Ethereum will offer tools like Semaphore, MACI, and stealth addresses for various on-chain tasks, especially governance and identity.

Ethereum also plans to improve the privacy experience for end users, feeling normal and seamless. All the items will be observed and implemented by an Institutional Privacy Task Force (IPTF), which will convince institutions and implement the latest regulatory requirements into privacy specifications for real business use cases. All the services will also build upon the Kohaku privacy-preserving wallet and open SDK.

