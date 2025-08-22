FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Ethena Labs approves BNB, XRP, HYPE into asset basket backing USDe stablecoin

Ethena Labs approves BNB, XRP, HYPE into asset basket backing USDe stablecoin

Contents

1. Ethena’s rules-based approach to stablecoin collateral
2. BNB approved, XRP and HYPE on deck
3. Implications for USDe and the stablecoin market
In this post:

  • Ethena has expanded collateral options for its USDe stablecoin with BNB approved and XRP, HYPE under review.
  • The new Eligible Asset Framework sets strict liquidity, maturity, and trading depth standards for asset inclusion.
  • Expanding collateral could strengthen USDe’s resilience as it grows past $11.8 billion in supply.

Synthetic dollar protocol Ethena has announced that it has expanded the collateral options available for USDe, its native synthetic stablecoin. The announcement also included a framework tagged the Eligible Asset Framework, aimed at evaluating and onboarding new assets that will make up the collateral options. 

Binance’s BNB token is the first eligible asset to be accepted, while Ripple’s XRP and Hyperliquid’s HYPE are said to qualify for a potential future inclusion as they meet the criteria set in the framework.

Ethena’s rules-based approach to stablecoin collateral

The Eligible Asset Framework put forward by Ethena Labs has rigid thresholds that an asset must clear before it can be considered for inclusion in USDe’s collateral basket. These include liquidity, market maturity, and trading depth standards that are designed to minimize risk exposure.

Among the requirements are a two-week average open interest (OI) above $1 billion, with at least $500 million concentrated on a single venue, and daily spot and perpetual trading volumes of over $100 million.

Assets are also expected to have deep order books, with spot liquidity of at least $0.5 million within 1% of mid-price and perpetual order book depth above $10 million.

Other safeguards include tight bid-ask spreads, funding rate stability, and evidence of maturity, usually over 12 months of active futures markets.

US-based founders return to crypto with Trump admin policy support

BNB approved, XRP and HYPE on deck

BNB was announced as the first token outside of the traditional majors to pass the framework and win approval as a backing asset. Meanwhile, XRP and HYPE also satisfied the thresholds but have not yet been formally onboarded.

To arrive at the choice of selected tokens, Ethena ran experiments gathering data from the following tokens: XRP, SUI, HYPE, ADA, and BNB. This was done across three centralized exchanges (CEX), Binance, Bybit, and OKX, and one decentralized exchange (DEX), which is Hyperliquid’s DEX, where HYPE’s liquidity is concentrated.

The tokens were put to test, and made to go through the eligibility criteria, and unlike the tokens that passed, SUI and ADA were rejected because they failed key liquidity and OI requirements despite decent volatility.

Ethena also made it clear that the approval under the framework does not guarantee immediate onboarding. Each asset must undergo further risk assessment, with governance input determining the final timeline for integration.

Implications for USDe and the stablecoin market

By expanding its collateral base with BNB and possibly XRP, and HYPE, Ethena’s system may become more resilient while boosting its market appeal. Its USDe has grown to over $11.81 billion in supply, positioning it among the largest stablecoins in circulation.

Crypto groups push back against banks' attempt to tighten stablecoin law

By applying a rules-based governance process, Ethena is also seeking to build credibility at a time when stablecoin oversight is under increasing scrutiny, with various governments enacting or working on regulatory frameworks governing its issuance and operations.

Ethena’s framework provides transparency to users and regulators alike while setting a precedent for other protocols that might pursue similar synthetic models.

Industry reaction has been cautiously optimistic. Some observers noted that relying on assets like BNB and XRP introduces regulatory risk, given ongoing scrutiny around both tokens. Others highlighted that including HYPE could raise questions about volatility, even if liquidity standards are met.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

