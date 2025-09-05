Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Edges Towards $4,500 As Investors Back the Hottest Altcoin Remittix This Week

Ethereum has been steadily climbing lately, but as it inches toward $4,500, some traders are eyeing a different kind of opportunity. Ethereum price prediction models suggest a pullback or surge toward $5,000, depending on ETF flows and momentum.

At the same time, attention is shifting to a newcomer: Remittix (RTX), dubbed the fastest-rising altcoin of 2025 with explosive upside potential.

Ethereum Now: Strength Meets Resistance

Ethereum is trading in the $4,380–$4,400 area, buoyed by strong ETF inflows and renewed DeFi interest. Whales are accumulating on dips, signalling confidence. Still, technicalities are mixed. ETH recently fell short of holding above $4,900, triggering a sharp retreat toward $4,300 into its key support zone.

Models show a rebound is possible, with potential to target $4,750–$5,500 if renewed buying shows up. However, any failure to hold above $4,000–$4,200 could lead to a deeper dip towards $3,800.

The Ethereum Rainbow Chart, a long-term sentiment model, currently sees ETH trading in the ‘Steady’ band, suggesting it could remain stable through September or climb higher if bullish momentum returns.

Why Remittix Is Stealing Spotlight from ETH Right Now

While ETH holds value as a DeFi and smart contract pioneer, some investors are shifting capital to Remittix (RTX), which promises real utility, fast adoption and explosive returns.

Remittix has raised over $23,8 million in its presale and confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank.

Its upcoming PayFi wallet will launch in mid-September.

Remittix supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ FIAT currencies

Remittix enables near-instant, low-fee crypto-to-bank transfers.

Analysts liken Remittix (RTX) to “XRP 2.0” because of its remittance-focused roadmap and early adoption. This utility-first trajectory has earned Remittix a reputation among crypto pros as one of the hottest altcoins in 2025.

Which Token Holds More Potential?

Ethereum remains a staple for institutional investors. A breakout above $4,750–$4,900 could set the stage for a push to $5-6k by year-end. But for traders chasing massive moves, that growth feels too incremental.

Remittix, though early and higher-risk, offers something different, which explains the buzz. With its global payment utility, strong fundraising and listings already underway, it promises a different trajectory that’s less about speculation and more about real adoption. Analysts predict 10x–50x or even 100x returns for early buyers if adoption hits the ground running.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

