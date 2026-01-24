Eric Trump drums up USD1 as PYUSD loses ground amid 'happening shift.'

Eric Trump shared a post on X, announcing that the USD1 stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial has reached a market capitalization of almost $4.5 billion, edging out the PayPal USD stablecoin (PYUSD ) issued by Paxos Trust Company, LLC (Paxos).

Aside from its backing from the Trump family, the USD1’s rapid growth has also come due to strategic partnerships with major exchanges like Binance.

How did USD1 outpace PYUSD?

Eric Trump formally announced on the social media platform X that the stablecoin for World Liberty Financial (WLFi), known as USD1, is now larger than PayPal’s digital dollar (PYUSD).

Recent market data shows that USD1 holds a market capitalization of almost $4.5 billion, passing PayPal’s PYUSD, which sits at $3.76 billion.

PayPal is a global fintech giant with millions of users, while USD1 was launched less than a year ago.

The USD1 stablecoin actually jumped out of the gate when it was used to complete a $2 billion MGX investment into Binance.

Since then, the project has made aggressive expansion moves, such as its partnership with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. In late 2025, Binance launched a “booster program” for USD1. This program offered investors annual returns of up to 20% for holding the token in flexible savings accounts.

The GENIUS Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in July 2025, prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest directly to holders; therefore, exchange-based “earn” programs have become the primary way for users to get rewards. This incentive led to a massive influx of capital, and USD1’s market cap jumped by hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few months.

World Liberty Financial has focused on “Real-World Asset” (RWA) tokenization. In early January 2026, the project began tokenizing commodities like oil, gas, and timber, using USD1 as the primary currency for these settlements.

Trump family crypto ventures

According to recent reports, the Trump family’s crypto ventures have generated over $1 billion in proceeds since the start of 2025. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have led the expansion, which now includes the WLFI governance token that is currently valued at a market cap of $4.7 billion and a new Bitcoin mining operation called American Bitcoin.

American Bitcoin saw its stock price jump 14% earlier this month, and the company recently disclosed a treasury of over 5,000 BTC.

World Liberty Financial applied for a U.S. national trust bank charter on January 8, 2026. If the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approves the application, the family will be allowed to operate a regulated bank that can issue and safeguard USD1 under federal oversight.

Also in January, WLFI announced a strategic partnership with Spacecoin, a project that uses a network of satellites to provide decentralized internet and banking to remote areas.

All of these developments are leading up to the World Liberty Forum, which will be held at Mar-a-Lago on February 18, 2026. The CEO of Goldman Sachs and the Chairman of the CFTC are expected to speak at the event.

