Epstein pitched Davos as UN replacement in new world order

Newly disclosed emails between the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and World Economic Forum (WEF) chief Børge Brende reveal discussions about replacing the United Nations with Davos as the primary venue for global governance, raising fresh questions about the trajectory of international power structures following President Donald Trump’s launch of a controversial “Board of Peace” at this year’s forum.

In a September 2018 email exchange uncovered in the latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice, Epstein wrote to Brende stating that “davos can really replace the UN” adding cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, genetics and international coordination in the mix.

Brende, who has served as WEF president and CEO since 2017, responded to Epstein’s email, writing, “Exactly – we need a new global architecture. The World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned – public private.”

The correspondence took place a day before the UN Week in New York in September of 2018, and other correspondence shows that the WEF chief also had dinners at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment.

This is not the first time Brende has been linked with the disgraced financier, having apologized in the past while claiming that he was “completely unaware” of Epstein’s criminal history.

Is Epstein connected to the Board of Peace?

The revelations have received different interpretations by members of the public, with one linking it to President Donald Trump’s formal announcement of his Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026.

The Patriot Voice, an X account with the handle @TPV_John, stated, “In this email, Epstein says: ‘Davos can REPLACE the UN, cyber, crypto, genetics, intl coordination…’

Which, is more or less EXACTLY what is happening with Trump, BlackRock, Elon Musk, Palantir, the Technocracy, AI Governance, Transhumanism and ultimately the REBRANDING of the New World Order, into something of a more “MAGA” palatable operation, as I have been saying.

That is WHY Trump was a keynote at the World Economic Forum this year, and announced the “Board of Peace” Gaza smart city rebuild project there.”

The Board of Peace is an international body that Trump is positioning as a potential alternative to what he describes as the UN’s “empty words”. The board requires a $1 billion contribution for permanent membership and features Trump as chairman with what he claims will be unlimited powers once fully constituted.

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do,” Trump told assembled leaders at the signing ceremony, where he was flanked by representatives from Argentina, Turkey, Hungary, Bulgaria, Bahrain and a dozen other nations.

Notably absent were traditional US allies, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Canada, whose prime minister, Mark Carney, had his invitation rescinded after warning at Davos of an “era of great power rivalry” and the end of the US-led world order.

The Board of Peace, originally conceived to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction following Israel’s devastating military campaign, has morphed into what Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as a body with “endless” possibilities.

Its 11-page charter makes no mention of Gaza, though Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner used the Davos platform to unveil ambitious plans for transforming the Palestinian territory into a coastal resort zone with high-rise towers reminiscent of Dubai.

@TPV_John concluded their assertions, stating, “They really did plan ALL of this out in advance, Epstein was aware or even involved and Trump had to be the perfect Trojan Horse to get the job done, could NEVER be a Democrat.”

However, there is no proof that any of the claims raised by the X user are true, as all are speculative without concrete evidence.

Controversy surrounding President Trump and the Epstein files

President Trump has been linked continually with Epstein due to their previous relationship, with both parties seen in public being cordial. However, the President has denied being involved with the crimes that Epstein is said to have committed. Trump stated that he never visited Epstein’s island and has repeatedly threatened to sue those who claim he did.

The alleged involvement of President Trump, while not proven, raised many eyebrows, especially after his administration failed to release the Epstein files as promised upon taking office at the White House for the second time.

The White House delayed sharing the files, which led to public uproar. Congress had to put it to a vote, with many House Republicans siding with the White House’s position.

Eventually, the Epstein files were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by Trump in November 2025. The files include more than 3 million pages of documents revealing Epstein’s extensive network amongst political and business elites who sought his counsel on matters ranging from European politics to Federal Reserve policy.

However, the administration has been releasing the files in tranches, with large parts of the files redacted.

The latest batch continues to shake the internet as influential names like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, former heads of state, and many others feature in Epstein’s correspondence, and this time it involves the WEF CEO.

