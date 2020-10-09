EOSFinex whose mission is to provide a user-centric and a budget friendly platform for trading of different digital currency assets has announced the launch of its beta version in EOS Mainnet.

According to a blog article released by EOSFinex, the launching of a beta version would be the organization first foray into an ambitious work that would be based on the decentralized exchange.

One major challenge EOS traders had always faced was the lack of liquidity (illiquidity) they faced when trading tokens, but with the launching of the beta version on Mainnet, the problem could become a thing of the past as its updated technological infrastructure coupled with the availability of the Bitfinex liquidity in its platform would make it the most liquid way of trading in EOS.

In the early stages of the beta version, EOSFinex would allow the orders to matched off-chain though custody and settlement would still remain on-chain. This is done to keep the make the performance level remain at a high level. Not only that, EOSFinex also plans to stake on behalf of their users and also cover any cost incurred on network resources for all their traders worldwide.

The EOS community would also be able to provide an enormous room of support for EOS projects allowing for more rooms of creativity and innovation.

Which Digital Assets would be available on EOSFinex?

The company made it known via its twitter handle that Bitfinex liquidity would be available to its users through the EOSIO wallets from the 8th of October, 2020.

Bitfinex Liquidity is a crypto digital asset whose trading offers modern services to its traders and liquidity providers. The crypto asset was established in 2012 and is one of the first platform to allow for the increased interest in crypto assets.

Other trade assets like Equilibrium’s EOSDT, pTokens and other popular market assets would be available for trading immediately.