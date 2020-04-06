EOS price rose across the $2.390 mark on the 5th of April. The coin traded between the $2.310 and $2.400 levels on the price chart for the day.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (5th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency’s price line was subjected to a bullish momentum as it entered the price chart for the 5th of April. The coin fell between the $2.330 and $2.350 trading range until after 16:00 GMT when the cryptocurrency saw a bearish movement, and the price line fell to a day’s low of $2.315 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency quickly recovered its price right after it reached the day’s low. The EOS / US Dollar trading pair rose across the $2.390 mark, where it reached a day’s high of $2.396 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency closed the day at the $2.352 mark.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.355 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was seen closing below 20EMA, at $2.352.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipped below the level 30.00 on the 5th of April, to reach a day’s low of 14.51. This means that the coin was oversold after 20:00 GMT. The RSI closed at the 46.10 mark.
