The EOS price line turned bearish after reaching towards the $2.700 level on the 20th of April. The cryptocurrency was observed trading between the $2.440 and $2.700 levels for the day.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (20th April)
EOS entered the day with a trading value near the $2.600 mark. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements between the $2.550 and $2.700 mark until after 16:00 GMT, while the coin had reached a day’s high of $2.693 US Dollars after midday no the 20th of April. The EOSUSD pair turned bearish after 16:00 GMT, which it fell below the $2.450 level, and reached a day’s low of $2.440 US Dollars. The EOSUSD pair saw some price recovery before closing the day. At the time of closure, EOS had reached the $2.509 mark.
EOS: technical indicators
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.513 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at 2.514.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 9.49 after 19:00 GMT, which indicates that the coin was extremely oversold at that instance. The RSI closed at 42.99.
