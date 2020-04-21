The EOS price line turned bearish after reaching towards the $2.700 level on the 20th of April. The cryptocurrency was observed trading between the $2.440 and $2.700 levels for the day.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (20th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

EOS entered the day with a trading value near the $2.600 mark. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements between the $2.550 and $2.700 mark until after 16:00 GMT, while the coin had reached a day’s high of $2.693 US Dollars after midday no the 20th of April. The EOSUSD pair turned bearish after 16:00 GMT, which it fell below the $2.450 level, and reached a day’s low of $2.440 US Dollars. The EOSUSD pair saw some price recovery before closing the day. At the time of closure, EOS had reached the $2.509 mark.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.513 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at 2.514.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 9.49 after 19:00 GMT, which indicates that the coin was extremely oversold at that instance. The RSI closed at 42.99.

Featured Image by Bruno /Germany.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.