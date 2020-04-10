EOS trips below the $2.560 level on the 10th of April, after trading above the $2.720 mark through the price chart for the 9th of April. mr_kosovskiy is a TradingView analyst who believed that the coin exited from the upward triangle, which is why it will be headed towards the resistance at $3.0247.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (9th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The coin rested above the $2.720 level through most of the 1-Day price chart for the 9th of April. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $2.762 US Dollars, while it reached a day’s low of $2.686 US Dollars at midday. EOS closed the day at $2.727 US Dollars.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an oversold EOS at 11:41 GMT, with a value of 20.15. The RSI was observed at 49.59 at the time of closure.

EOS: way upward?

As per mr_kosovskiy’s opinion, the cryptocurrency was supposed to continue its trend towards $3.0247, as it had exited the ascending triangle with an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) that was directed upwards.

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

However, the price met bears on the 10th of April where it fell towards the inclining daily support sketched by the crypto analyst in the featured chart above. Currently, the cryptocurrency appears as bearish.

Featured Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.