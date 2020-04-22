The EOS price line varied between the $2.480 and $2.580 levels on the price chart for the 21st of April. The cryptocurrency saw some price recovery towards the end of the day, after it had fallen below the $2.490 mark.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (21st April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The price line had stood between the $2.510 and $2.520 levels just as the day began. the cryptocurrency’s price line showed a dishevelled trajectory between the $2.480 and $2.550 levels in the first half of the day. The EOSUSD pair had fallen down to a day’s low of $2.485 US Dollars just before it was midday on the 21st of April.
In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency saw a bullish momentum and the coin jumped across the $2.570 level, where it saw a day’s high of $2.574 US Dollars. The trading pair showed continued ruffled movements until it approached the end of the day, where it closed at a trading value of $2.526 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.530, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.540.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to a high across the 80.00 level on the scale for the 21st of April. A high value like 86.45 of the RSI indicates that EOS was overbought at that time. The RSI closed at 37.21 on the day.
