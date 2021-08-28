TL;DR Breakdown

EOS price analysis shows the price levels are on the decreasing side today.

The coin value lowered to $4.93 in the latest updates.

Bears regain their supremacy after bullish lead.

The EOS price analysis is showing a bearish momentum on the go, as the price levels are falling as well. The past few hours have been supportive for the bulls, yet the most recent update is notifying about the bearish supremacy.

The price has decreased to the level of $4.93, which marks a great difference in the trend. Yet, the price has not reached its critical limits and is still above the support level which is $4.67.

EOS 1-day price chart: Bears redeem their superiority after bulls attempt for lead

The 1-day price chart showing cryptocurrency values is going bearish, after slight retraces from the bullish side in the past few days. Today’s trend is on the bearish side, as the price is gradually decreasing and has stooped down to $4.93.

The Moving Average (MA) in the 1-day chart is at $5.21, which is relatively at a higher level as compared to today’s price value. The volatility is decreasing as well which is definitely a positive sign for the future.

EOS/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

As the Bollinger’s bands are narrowing down, so have the values reached the following figures; the upper value is at $5.81 and the lower value is at $4.45. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains an important indicator, and it is facing a downfall as well to 51.

EOS price analysis: Bearish momentum on the lose, price levels sink further

The 4-hours EOS price analysis chart showing cryptocurrency progress is going strongly bearish, and the bears are expected to downgrade the coin value even further. The price has decreased considerably to $4.93, and the short-term trending line is also moving in the descending direction.

The moving average stands vital in predicting the future trends, and it is just above the price at $4.95. The volatility is decreasing, and it can be expected that the future will bring support for cryptocurrency.

EOS/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands stand at an average of $4.95, whereas its upper band has reached the value of $5.23 and its lower band has reached $4.67. The RSI score is gradually decreasing as well and has lowered to 45 in the 4-hours price chart.

EOS/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The EOS/USD technical indicators chart is showing a neutral trend, as the pressure from the buyers and sellers has almost been equivalent to each other. There are a total of nine indicators present at the buying position, nine at the neutral, and the remaining eight indicators are at the selling point.

The moving averages are showing a buying signal, as the bulls have been reigning for the past few days. As per EOS price analysis, there are six indicators that are present at the selling position, one at the neutral, and eight indicators are present at the buying position.

The Oscillators are showing neutral signals as well, and there are eight oscillators present at the neutral side, two at the selling side and the remaining 1 oscillator is at the buying side.

EOS price analysis conclusion

The 1-day and 4-hours EOS price analysis is showing that the bearish momentum is intensifying gradually. After the bullish strike happened during the past few hours, the bears have secured their lead once again as the price has decreased to $4.93.

There is an imminent possibility that the bears will continue dominating the price charts, and take the price even below its current support level i.e. 4.67. But, if more and more buyers decide on approaching the market, then the bearish supremacy could be overturned as well.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.