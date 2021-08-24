TL;DR Breakdown

EOS price analysis shows that the price levels have rapidly declined as bears gain momentum.

The value has dropped suddenly to $5.28 value.

Further decline in price is expected if support goes below $5.23.

The EOS price analysis is going towards the bearish direction, and the bearish momentum is building up every hour. The price has lowered to $5.3 today, which has caused an upset for the buying traders.

The price levels have been going bearish for the past few hours, and a further decline in coin value is to be expected. The price has gone exceedingly low if compared to the Moving Average (MA) value which is going $5.54.

EOS/USD 1-day price chart: price movement flows downward to $5.21

The 1-day price chart showing cryptocurrency values is showing a considerable amount of decline in the coin value today. The price levels have been rising in the past few weeks, yet today’s trend is showing a slight shift as the trendline tends to go lower.

The price has reached the value of $5.31, with the moving average being relatively higher and standing at $5.32. The slow decrease in volatility is a negative sign for cryptocurrency altogether.

EOS/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is going average and is currently showing a neutral score of 57. If we talk about the Bollinger bands indicators, they are showing us the exact values; the upper band sliding to $5.94 and the lower one rising to $4.01, respectively.

EOS price analysis: 4-hours chart shows drop after bullish momentum sidelines

The 4-hours EOS price analysis shows the cryptocurrency’s value is going massively bearish, with the price dropping steeply down to a new level. The chart shows that the price is currently set at $5.28 after a major decline has been seen. The moving average is comparatively higher and is standing at $5.54 of level. The volatility is gradually increasing and the Bollinger band average has reached a value of $5.46.

EOS/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

If we move on and discuss the RSI score, then it is currently decreasing and is displaying the value at 44.75. The Bollinger bands are expanding, and the upper band is present at $5.7 and the lower band is present at $5.23 of values, respectively.

EOS/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The technical indicators chart is showing a slightly bullish signal as the past few days have observed certain bullish retraces as well. The summary is displaying that a total of 13 indicators are present at the buying position, three at the selling while a ten are standing at the neutral position.

The moving averages indicators are going strongly bullish, as the overall trends as seen during the past weeks have been more towards the bullish support. There are a total of 12 moving average indicators on the buying position, two on the selling position, and only one stands neutral.

The oscillators are relatively neutral, with nine indicators on the neutral side, and one indicator each is present on the selling and buying positions.

EOS price analysis conclusion

The 1-day and 4-hours price charts are showing a flash decline in the price value today. The shock has taken the price down to $5.289. The support levels at $5.23 might lower if the bearish momentum continues to grow for cryptocurrency. It is only after an unexpecting shift and push from the side of the buyers, that the current trend will turn towards their side.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.