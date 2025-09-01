FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead $453M token unlocks this week

Contents

1. Ethena leads large cliff unlocks
2. Solana leads large linear unlocks
3. Less popular token unlocks
In this post:

  • Ethena and Immutable lead $453 million in token unlocks this week.
  • ENA dominates cliff unlocks with $135.51 million value set for release.
  • Solana leads linear unlocks, contributing $99.96 million daily.

Major token unlock events totaling $453 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data.

Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead the cliff unlock category while Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large cliff events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple projects.

Ethena leads large cliff unlocks

The cliff unlock schedule is led by ENA with 212.50 million tokens, equivalent to $135.51 million. It contributes to 3.35% of the cumulative unlock supply of ENA. It is the highest unlock value on the weekly release scale.

Image by Cryptopolitan: Source – Tokenomist

Immutable comes next with 24.52 million IMX tokens unlocking worth $12.32 million. This unlock accounts for 1.27% of the unlock supply allocation of IMX.

ELX has the larger cliff unlock with 55 million tokens, equivalent to $6.83 million. The unlock has greater impact too when considering supply, accounting for 30.54% of ELX’s unlock allocation. This is a big percentage and can lead to selling pressure of the token.

These cliff unlocks differ from linear releases by dumping large token quantities at once. Market participants often prepare for increased volatility around these events. The concentrated nature of cliff unlocks can lead to immediate price impacts.

Solana leads large linear unlocks

Solana dominates the linear unlock category with 506.47K SOL tokens worth $99.96 million. It accounts for only 0.09% of SOL’s circulating supply on a daily basis. This negligible percentage serves to dampen the selling pressure around cliff events.

The TRUMP token follows up with 4.89 million tokens worth $41.18 million in linear releases. This unlock is equivalent to 1.52% of the daily circulating supply of TRUMP. This larger percentage may generate larger market impact.

Worldcoin supplies 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $32.36 million linearly. The unlock is equivalent to 0.97% of WLD circulating supply daily. It results in a steady supply growth that is predictable for market makers.

Weekly linear releases are topped by TAO contributing $10.65 million, DOGE contributing $19.79 million, and TIA contributing $12.66 million. AVAX and SUI contribute $16.23 million and $9.58 million, respectively. MORPHO, ETHFI, DOT, IP, and JTO form the top linear releases.

Linear unlocks spread token distribution over time rather than single events. This method reduces market shock and also maintains steady supply growth. Projects often prefer linear schedules for long-term price stability and community building through predictable token flows.

Less popular token unlocks

As per CoinMarketCap data, Adventure Gold faces upcoming unlocks with 83.51 million AGLD in circulation and 90.22% unlock progress completed. The next unlock involves 1.55 million AGLD tokens worth approximately $1.06 million.

Echo Protocol has 208.15 million ECHO tokens circulating and is up to 62.18% in its unlock ratio. The next unlock is 16.23 million ECHO tokens, worth up to $485,918. ECHO has a market capitalization of $6.23 million.

ReadFi currently has 42 million tokens of SRDF and 73% of unlock completion. It has 1.59 million SRDF tokens available for its next unlock. Orbler currently has 1.01 billion tokens of ORBR and 89.15% unlocked. Its next unlock has 31.01 million tokens of ORBR and is equal to roughly $2.82 million.

Quack AI is showing a rare instance with 1.61 billion Q tokens in circulation but 0% unlock progress. That next unlock may unleash 1.62 billion Q tokens within a huge supply explosion. The token itself has zero trading value on monitoring platforms.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

