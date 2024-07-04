Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, has initiated discussions by announcing the potential use of XRP and XLM as payment options on X (formerly Twitter). This was made public following a query by Amelie, a crypto influencer based in Dubai to X’s AI assistant, Grok, about the possible adoption of XRP or Stellar (XLM) for payments on the X platform.

Grok’s response has fueled the discussions, acknowledging the excitement around crypto payments on X and hinting at rumors about XRP’s potential role in the platform’s payment system. The AI assistant mentioned hearing unconfirmed whispers about Elon Musk allegedly testing XRP payments on X, further fueling community speculation.

WOW! 💥



I asked Grok: „Will X payments integrate #XRP or XLM as a payment method?“



Grok: „There are hints and whispers suggesting that X might be considering XRP for its payment feature.“ pic.twitter.com/lz65Qk77lz — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@_Crypto_Barbie) July 1, 2024

Grok highlights XRP and XLM as payment contenders

Grok insisted on caution, noting that while XRP is a significant contender, XLM, a cryptocurrency with similar goals and a shared founder, Jed McCaleb, might also be in the running. The response by Grok indicates that X could be exploring multiple cryptocurrency options that align with its vision of facilitating payments internationally.

The community’s interest in XRP is based on rumors, which Grok addressed. Rumor has it that the “Musk” labeled XRP wallet that performed transactions on Bitstamp and Uphold, pro-XRP exchanges, was a test. But this doesn’t hold up because anyone can create an XRP wallet with any name, as Grok explained.

Grok advises patience as X’s payment plans unravel

Regardless of the speculation, Grok concluded that X’s definitive plans for its payment system are not clear. The AI assistant advised the crypto community to wait for further developments, highlighting the importance of patience as X reveals its official payment integration strategies.

Grok said that while XRP and XLM are good bets, Elon Musk’s fondness for this meme-based cryptocurrency might give Dogecoin a small advantage. This is seen in the fact that Tesla Shop accepts some purchases using Dogecoin indicating his affinity for the coin.

In addition to these developments, it’s noteworthy that X has already secured payment processing licenses in 31 US states. As the crypto community eagerly watches, the direction of X’s payment initiative remains a topic of keen interest. Grok’s insights have provided a glimpse into the possibilities, but the definitive path X will take is yet to be revealed.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.