The current world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is in the news again, and this time not about Dogecoin but MarsCoin. As the name implies, the coin is a cryptocurrency that will be used on planet Mars, according to Elon Musk.

Recently, Elon Musk has shown stern interest in cryptocurrency, giving credit to Dogecoin and investing in Bitcoin. In a tweet replying to the CEO of Binance, he said, “There will definitely be a MarsCoin,” after Changpeng Zhao discussed the need to create the unknown cryptocurrency while also replying to aTwitter user. The conversation started after a Twitter user replied to Elon regarding an issue. He said that a new coin should be named after Elon Musk, a currency he called “Elon Coin.”

What will the creation of MarsCoin bring?

Analysts have connected the creation of a MarsCoin to Elon’s aerospace manufacturer, SpaceX. According to reports, the corporation will try to colonize mars by decreasing the cost of moving through space.

Various reports suggest that cryptocurrency creation will mean that the mars economy will be actively run with cryptocurrency. With plans to bring the human population to Mars come 2026 using the SpaceX aircraft, Elon Musk is seriously anticipating the creation of the cryptocurrency. However, the first aircraft will be launched to Mars in 2022.

After previously being a serious critic of cryptocurrency, the tech billionaire surprisingly joined the league of crypto enthusiasts, with Tesla — his innovative vehicle company purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the most sought-after cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Elon Musk’s tweets boost unknown MarsCoin

After his Dogecoin escapades, Elon has done the same with the MarsCoin. The cryptocurrency was pumped by a whopping 3000% after he tweeted about it. Although the coin is currently listed, it is uncertain if this particular coin is the same one Zhao and Musk had a discussion about on Twitter.