Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to rival Wikipedia

Elon Musk has revealed Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia run by his company xAI to rival Wikipedia. The xAI CEO claims the site will eliminate political bias by allowing AI to make the final editorial decision.

Marketed as an AI-powered encyclopedia, ‘committed to the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, ’ Grokipedia aims to remove human editorial bias with algorithmic intelligence. The site has reportedly already hosted over 885,000 articles, despite a temporary crash following a massive user traffic.

Musk’s Grokipedia lets AI have the final say in online knowledge

Elon Musk has described the latest xAI project as fully open-source and free for public use. Through his X platform, he acknowledged that innovation will never be perfect, but they will always strive to achieve perfection.

Elon hopes that Grokipedia will reclaim objectivity from politically biased online knowledge platforms. Grokipedia will have the last word, whereby users can suggest edits, but Grok decides what stays and what goes.

The goal of Grok and https://t.co/op5s4ZikGJ is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal. https://t.co/j8bJf7c4Hl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Wikipedia relies on millions of anonymous human editors. Grokipedia, on the other hand, delegates the final editorial tasks to Grok, which determines which edits are acceptable and cites reasons why an edit was rejected or accepted. Critics have cautioned that this could be the beginning of a new kind of information hierarchy, controlled by algorithms that reflect the worldview of their creators.

The Wikipedia entry on Musk includes details about his hand gestures at his January rally, which many described as a Nazi salute, and his controversial and politically biased statements on X. Grokipedia’s version has omitted them entirely. On the other hand, Grokipedia’s entry on Wikipedia flags the new site for potential ‘far right bias,’ citing early entries that align with Tesla CEO’s public stances.

The Grokipedia idea was first identified during a conversation between Musk and David Sacks, longtime friends and venture capitalists. David Sacks is currently the Trump administration’s AI and crypto czar.

xAI CEO has previously attacked Wikipedia for being ‘woke’ and criticized its reliance on legacy media such as NPR and MSNBC. According to Musk, Grokipedia is a technological upgrade and an ideological correction to what he views as Wikipedia’s liberal tilt. He noted that an AI encyclopedia is essential for civilization, marking a step toward understanding the universe.

Wikipedia fires back at Musk’s AI encyclopedia

Despite such criticism toward Wikipedia, some articles in Grokipedia still contain text pulled directly from Wikipedia, marked with a Creative Commons attribution, which Musk said is temporary. Grokipedia will be fully self-sustaining and no longer rely on Wikipedia content.

The Wikimedia Foundation, a firm that runs Wikipedia, has fired back at Musk’s Grokipedia. They noted that Wikipedia’s knowledge remains human, noting that people from all walks of life build a living record of understanding that human knowledge is what AI systems such as Grok rely on to exist.

The response framed Tesla CEO’s innovation as dependent on human creativity. It reminded readers that many encyclopedias have come and gone before, while it maintained its edge due to the community-driven initiative.

Critics have argued that Grokipedia is less about building a better encyclopedia and more about curating reality through Elon Musk’s ideologies. Some users of the V1 AI encyclopedia have pointed out that there are politically charged entries that lean toward conservative ideologies.

Wikipedia was founded in 2001 by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger as a non-profit, open-source operation with free content contributed by enthusiasts. Sanger himself has been opposed to the operation model, especially the use of anonymous editors, which he viewed as having a left-wing slant.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Sanger disclosed that the site, which he co-founded, had deviated from its original mission of prioritizing neutrality to adopt a biased left-wing ideological slant. Last month, he repeated his criticisms in an interview with online conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson, which Sacks shared on X.

