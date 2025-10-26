Elon Musk announces Grok’s new ‘kid mode’, draws public reaction

Elon Musk has announced that a kid-friendly version of the Grok AI model is now available for public use. The entrepreneur took to his personal X handle to share the announcement, quoting an account that shared a similar announcement that came with a tutorial on how to turn on the kids mode.

The development follows an announcement that was shared by Musk in July 2025, announcing the development of Baby Grok, an AI application specifically for kids. Speaking about the kid-friendly application, Elon Musk said on a livestream at the time that he expects Grok to discover new technologies before the end of this year, with one such being the new kid-friendly application.

Users interested in setting up the new kids mode will find it in the Grok mode settings. They can set up a protection PIN and remove it when they wish.

Elon Musk announces Baby Grok amid criticisms

The development of Baby Grok became necessary after the platform faced global criticisms over the companions or AI characters that it made accessible, even in kid mode. After xAI released its update at the time, the platform introduced two new companions: Ani, a sexualized blonde anime bot, and Bad Rudy, a red panda.

Users claimed the characters could still be accessed by kids even after they have been switched off by enabling kid-mode.

Some hours after his initial post, Elon Musk shared another post on X, claiming that the “kids mode” works just like the enterprise mode for companies. “A friend of mine just pointed out that Grok ‘kids mode’ has the same settings as what companies demand for enterprise mode,” Elon Musk said.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s announcement of Baby Grok has drawn mixed reactions from users on X. While some see the move as innovative, others strongly believe that kids have no business using AI.

According to a user, he mentioned that the move by Elon Musk and his company was wrong thinking. Instead, he said the Tesla billionaire should have made a separate application that would cater to the needs of kids. Another user urged parents to shun the app, noting that they should not allow their kids access to it until they are old enough.

Some users praised the company for creating a kid-friendly approach. One user mentioned that the kids’ mode is brilliant, noting that it is a win for safe AI. Another user added that it will help their children if they are inquisitive about certain things they watch, and they need to ask questions. In addition, one user mentioned that the app will teach children curiosity before they grow up, and it could end up being a tool to rewrite reality itself.

Meanwhile, Meta recently announced that it will launch some new parental control features to help parents manage how teenagers talk to its AI characters across its platforms. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the company will allow parents to turn off one-on-one chats, block specific AI bots, and see what topics their teens discuss with the chatbots. The company highlighted that these features were still in development with a view to launching them next year.

“Making updates that affect billions of users across Meta platforms is something we have to do with care, and we’ll have more to share soon,” Meta said in a statement posted on its blog. The update came amid several instances of scrutiny and criticisms that the platform has faced over teen safety and mental health issues tied to its applications. The development is also coming amid a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into companies like Meta and how AI chatbots impact children.

