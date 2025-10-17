🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
FTCMeta

Mark Zuck’s Meta will now let parents block AI characters and view teen chat topics

2 mins read
838705
Photo by Salvador Rios via Unsplash.

Contents

1. Meta faces backlash after AI bots chat romantically with kids
2. OpenAI joins Meta under FTC spotlight
Share link:

In this post:

  • Meta will let parents block AI characters, disable chats, and view teen conversation topics starting early next year.
  • The FTC is investigating Meta and other tech firms over AI chatbot safety and child protection.
  • Reuters exposed that Meta’s bots had romantic chats with minors, forcing new content restrictions and safety updates.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced on Friday that it will be launching some new parental controls to help parents manage how teenagers talk to the AI characters across its platforms.

Parents will soon be able to turn off one-on-one chats, block specific AI bots, and see what topics their teens discuss with them. The company said these features are still in development and will begin rolling out early next year.

“Making updates that affect billions of users across Meta platforms is something we have to do with care, and we’ll have more to share soon,” Meta said in a statement posted on its blog. The announcement comes as the company faces growing scrutiny over teen safety and mental health issues tied to its apps.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an inquiry into several tech giants, including Meta, to understand how AI chatbots could impact children. The FTC said it wants to know what measures companies have taken to “evaluate the safety of these chatbots when acting as companions.”

The investigation comes after years of public concern over how social platforms manage youth exposure to AI conversations that might become inappropriate or harmful.

Meta faces backlash after AI bots chat romantically with kids

In August, Reuters had reported that some Meta chatbots were capable of engaging in romantic and sensual conversations with minors. One of the examples cited was a romantic chat between an AI bot and an eight-year-old child. The report caused outrage and forced the company to respond immediately.

See also  FCC plans to expel Hong Kong’s telco HKT from US networks

After that, Meta updated its chatbot policies. The company now blocks its AI systems from discussing self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, and romantic or sexual content when interacting with teens. It also said that new safeguards were introduced this week to prevent its AIs from producing “age-inappropriate responses that would feel out of place in a PG-13 movie.”

These updates are already being rolled out across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company added that teenagers can only talk to a limited set of AI characters, and parents already have tools to set time limits and monitor AI chats.

OpenAI joins Meta under FTC spotlight

OpenAI, also named in the FTC inquiry, is facing the same type of questions about teen safety and chatbot behavior. The company recently released its own parental controls and is developing age prediction technology to automatically apply teen-appropriate settings for users under 18.

Parents will even receive alerts if their child shows signs of emotional distress while chatting.

Earlier this week, OpenAI launched a council of eight experts to guide its approach to mental health and AI interaction. These specialists come from fields like psychiatry, psychology, and human-computer interaction.

The company said it had been informally consulting with the experts before making the council official. Their first meeting took place last week during an in-person session.

See also  Xiaomi fatal crash puts scrutiny on EV door designs in China

The FTC’s investigation into OpenAI also follows a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a family that blames ChatGPT for their teenage son’s suicide. The company says it is now working with clinicians from the Global Physician Network to help test ChatGPT and establish new safety policies to better protect young users.

Both Meta and OpenAI now find themselves forced to tighten control over how their AIs talk to teenagers. The combination of public anger, regulatory pressure, and tragic real-world consequences has made it impossible for these companies to ignore the risks any longer.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan