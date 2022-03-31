TL;DR Breakdown

World Blockchain Festival is set hold in April

The event includes conferences, concerts, and trade fairs

Important crypto figures are expected to attend.

The World Blockchain Festival (WBF) is set to hold its inaugural edition in the Republic of El Salvador next month. The program is funded by the Salvadoran government and is being planned by Spartan Hill, a blockchain company based in Colombia. It is a three-day forum scheduled to take place from April 21st to April 23rd, at the Salamanca Events Centre in San Salvador, the country’s capital.

Events lined up include seminars on Bitcoin, blockchain technology, Decentralized Finance(DeFi), and other important aspects of the cryptocurrency sector – such as Metaverse, NFTs, and Gaming. In addition to these discussions, there will be fun and recreational activities such as trade fairs, musical concerts, and so on.

According to Spartan Hill, the WBF expects to receive a host of international experts and key figures in the crypto space. Hence, the festival promises to serve as a venue for networking and making business relationships. Other interesting events include workshops, an NFTs sale auction, and a hack fest centered on application development. Meanwhile, enticing side attractions such as a shark tank and a Pluto beach club will be available.

Tickets to WBF are up for purchase on the organization’s website. Those interested, however, should be aware that access to various activities will be granted based on the type of ticket purchased. Additionally, the show’s organizers intend to provide transportation to and from various locations throughout the capital.

During the three-day festival, the government of El Salvador intends to market its Volcano Bonds, – backed by Bitcoin – which is launching in September, as well as its construction of a Bitcoin City. Salvadorans and attendees will also be educated about basic aspects of Bitcoin Law.

El Salvador, the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first nation to legalize the use of Bitcoin as a legal tender. This move by the Central American country drew harsh criticisms from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the World Bank. The United States Government also expressed its strong displeasure, prompting the introduction of the “Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador (ACES) Act” by the U.S Senate.

Despite all these confrontations, the Salvadoran government, led by President Nayib Bukele, still views cryptocurrency as a revolutionary financial tool and has continued to strengthen its commitment to providing legal backing for the use of bitcoin in the country. This is further reiterated by El Salvador hosting the maiden edition of the World Blockchain Festival.

Among the speakers at WBF will be Indira Kempis, Senator representing Nuevo León in Mexico, Juan Diego Gomez, CEO of Invest Better, and popular angel investor Evan Luthra. On the list also are Austin Davis, co-founder of CrownBits.io Bitcoin Rewards, Singaporean investor Philip Ong, and Justin Ballard, Co-founder, and CEO of JAI Energy