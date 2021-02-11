TL;DR Breakdown:

A teenage ecstasy dealer was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to his illicit acts.

He was caught trying to smuggle 83 ecstasy pills from Holland.

The Importation of hard drugs is one other illegal activity, landing teenagers with a jail-term sentence. According to a report on Thursday, Dylan Bailey, a teenage ecstasy dealer from Nuneaton, England, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to dealing hard drugs. He reportedly ordered and smuggled high-strength ‘Super Mario’ pills from the internet using Bitcoin, not until he was intercepted at Royal Mail international logistics center.

Young ecstasy dealer lacks “sophistication”

As reported, the 19-year-old ecstasy dealer from Nuneaton, England, was caught by Royal Mail trying to smuggle the hard pills through a DVD case. The drugs were reportedly purchased from Holland using Bitcoin via the dark web. The supplier had a real name and address written on the package, which enabled the law enforcement authorities to apprehend Bailey easily. About 83 pink ecstasy tablets were confiscated from Bailey, which was worth $6.9 (or £5) each.

“There was a complete lack of sophistication. He not only used his own address, but put his own name on, and that led the police straight to his door,” said Andrew Tucker, the lawyer defending Bailey. When the ecstasy dealer was arrested, the police discovered lots of requests on his mobile phone for the drugs, which totaled $69.2 (or £50). However, he had claimed that the ecstasy tablets were for his personal use.

Don’t do drugs

After pleading guilty to his acts, the teenage ecstasy dealer was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment by a judge at Warwick Crown Court. “He is well aware now that normally people dealing in class A drugs go to custody, but it would not be in the public interest for him to go away today because it would set him back substantially,” said Tucker.

Last year, a teenager also had to face community detention for smuggling hard drugs, which were purchased using digital currencies.