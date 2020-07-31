An 18-year-old South Canterbury teenager has been sentenced to community detention for shipping and selling illicit drugs with Bitcoin on the dark web. This is coming about a year after the New Zealand authorities intercepted and seized drugs he tried to import from China. The teenager will also undergo alcohol and drug counseling, as ordered by the judge.

Teenager smuggled drugs with Bitcoin

The South Canterbury teenager pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to import MDMA, LSD, and amphetamine, according to the report on Friday. He admitted to selling and shipping about 350 MDMA tablets throughout the country from the dark web. He also told authorities that he was shipping those illicit drugs with Bitcoin transactions.

This illegal business came to notice when the teenager was only 17 years old. According to the facts presented to the court, the New Zealand authorities could intercept and seize a glass bong imported from China and addressed to his name in June last year. Per the report, he was also found with about 650 ecstasy pills, which were hidden inside a lolly bag.

Teen sentenced to four-month community detention

Later on August 7, the country’s Customs also seized about nine grams of MDMA hydrochloride powder, 336 LSD tabs on December 11, and 11.3g of amphetamine on December 27. In February 2020, New Zealand police also confiscated approximately 650 MDMA tablets when they searched his bedroom.

The teenager was sentenced to four months of community detention, and 18 months’ intensive supervision, for the illegal business where he imported and sold drugs with Bitcoin, particularly MDMA tablets. He will also undergo counseling and any other treatment direction by a probation officer.

He was also banned from using the internet, except he is permitted to do so under the supervision of either his parents or any other approved adult.