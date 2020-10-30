EcoFi blockchain platform aims to the change the world.

The platform aims to bring a DeFi revolution.

Expanding the horizons of the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) realm, EcoFi is the next big blockchain experiment promising secure and reliable innovation. Offering enhanced features like censorship resistance, the EcoFi blockchain platform is of open-source functionality, hoping to extend the concept within the DeFi sphere.

The newly built interface is said to restructure the conceptual operations of the DeFi sphere organically. The EcoFi blockchain platform team believes that blockchain technology will continue to remain the centrifugal force of all future digital innovations. EcoFi is yet another advancement ensuring value-driven rewards to early adopters.

With the rapid growth structure of decentralized finances, DeFi constitutes a connate representation of the revolutionary measures enhancing the cryptocurrency era, outside the conventional centralized space. The thunder and roar of the promising field is met with several projects starting off with a boom only to lose the limelight very quickly.

EcoFi blockchain platform aims for change

The world of financial technology is rapidly undergoing a revolutionary change. Today, DeFi represents the next natural step in the evolution of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, serving a marketplace outside of centralized exchanges. However, it has created a boom and bust economy where projects surge with popularity only to fizzle out after uncertainty sets, or when development teams go dormant for fear of precariousness.

Intending to end the rise and fall of the digital initiations, EcoFi aims to generate a protocol offering inclusion through reward programs for community participation. Notable and distinct features of this technology include staking, yield farming, NFT’s as well as DAO governance.

Boasting a dedicated online platform for trading of a variety of NFTs that are open to acquisition through ECO and SPRT tokens, 50 percent of it is used to maintain the interface. Aiming to revolutionize the DeFi realms and stabilize its position in the digital field, EcoFi ensures value-added benefits to its ECO tokens holders.