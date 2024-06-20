EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education

London, United Kingdom, June 20th, 2024, Chainwire

EasyA, the world’s leading Web3 education app, has confirmed that its community recently surpassed one million developers, and will build off this success with the launch of its Polkadot education campaign.

The platform, which educates and empowers developers to create decentralized applications (dApps) and nurture thriving Web3 communities, has become an essential launchpad for the industry’s builders.

“Reaching one million developers is a testament to the insatiable appetite for Web3 education, and the incredible talent driving the industry forward,” said Phil Kwok, CEO and co-founder of EasyA.

“We are committed to providing the resources and guidance to help these brilliant minds shape the future of the internet.”

EasyA’s impact extends beyond education, with winners of its hackathons now valued at over $2.5 billion having been backed by a slew of top VC firms like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Founders Fund, Y Combinator, and others.

Notable success stories include startups like Axal, an intent coordination network powering autonomous Web3 systems, Cognition, an applied AI lab building end-to-end software agents, and MintStars, a low-censorship content platform where creators and fans earn money through resales.

Building on this momentum, EasyA is launching its #180DaysofPolkadot campaign to teach over 40,000 developers how to build dApps on Polkadot and its parachains. Through in-app challenges ranging from introductory to advanced levels, developers can gain hands-on experience in coding, deploying smart contracts, and contributing to open-source projects on GitHub.

500 of the top developers will be invited to complete in-app challenges and the campaign will culminate with two major Polkadot-focused hackathons in London (July 20-21) and Harvard (July 27-28), where around 100 projects will be launched. #180DaysofPolkadot is believed to be one of the widest-reaching developer education campaigns in the blockchain’s history.

EasyA’s previous hackathons saw tens of thousands of developers complete crash courses and build dApps geared towards solving pressing industry pain points.

About EasyA

Founded in 2019 by Phil and Dom Kwok, EasyA is the world’s leading Web3 learning app. The platform compels developers to learn about top blockchain projects and launch dApps right from their smartphone, and to follow in the footsteps of EasyA builders backed by some of the industry’s biggest VCs. EasyA also hosts their world-famous hackathons in top cities across the US and Europe, routinely attracting hundreds of builders who fly in to launch their Web3 startups at these landmark events.

