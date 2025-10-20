Earnings, crypto, inflation and oil in spotlight for markets and economies this week.

Economies and markets are fully loaded this week with hard data, corporate earnings, and government signals that will shape how global economies move heading into November.

Around 10% of S&P 500 companies are expected to report quarterly results, giving the Street plenty to digest.

At the same time, the U.S. will deliver crucial reads on inflation, crude oil stocks, existing home sales, and consumer sentiment, and even crypto while flash PMI surveys from multiple regions will step in to fill the vacuum left by the ongoing federal shutdown, which continues to disrupt official releases.

According to information from the S&P Global, private economic trackers like the October flash PMIs are now carrying more weight than usual. These surveys will drop throughout the week in the US, UK, eurozone, China, Japan, and other major economies.

With September data showing slowing growth in the US, October’s numbers will help confirm whether recent momentum can hold, especially as the FOMC’s first rate cut of the year begins to work through the system. The next cut has since been priced in.

China posts Q3 GDP as U.K. braces for inflation spike

On Monday, China posted its Q3 GDP, which is expected to drop to 4.7% from 5.2% in Q2. The government also released September data on retail sales, industrial output, and fixed asset investment. A slowdown was seen across the board along with the loan prime rate and unemployment rate.

While all this is coming out, Singapore will be observing a market holiday.

In Europe, the eurozone’s September PMI showed the fastest business activity in 16 months, but investors are watching to see if that pace slows. The political crisis in France could drag on momentum, while Germany might see demand lift from fiscal policies.

On Thursday, France’s business confidence will be updated, along with Türkiye’s rate decision and Eurozone consumer confidence.

In the U.K., Friday will bring CPI inflation for September. In August, headline inflation was 3.8% with core at 3.6%, both still way above the BoE’s 2% target. And while survey data suggests price growth is easing, wage and tax hikes from April could keep inflation sticky. That same day, the U.K. will also drop retail sales, consumer confidence, and PMI data.

Japan will post its September inflation, along with flash PMI results on Friday. Singapore’s industrial production will also be released. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Taiwan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Indonesia will contribute trade, inflation, and rate updates, while India takes two days off for holidays.

Federal Reserve hosts crypto conference on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve Board will hold a Payments Innovation Conference, pulling in voices from both traditional finance and the crypto industry.

The event will be streamed publicly on federalreserve.gov and will feature many panel discussions covering stablecoins, AI, DeFi, and tokenized financial services, according to press release by the central bank.

Governor Christopher Waller said, “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses,” adding that the Fed genuinely wants to explore ways to improve safety and efficiency.

The event will also discuss the convergence of centralized and decentralized systems and focus on how crypto infrastructure is reshaping financial rails. Business models involving stablecoins will get attention, along with how artificial intelligence is already being embedded into next-gen payment systems, said the Fed.

Friday floods markets with critical PMI and inflation data

By the end of the week, nearly every major economy will have updated their PMI numbers for October, with the U.S., U.K., eurozone, Germany, France, Japan, India, and Australia all reporting.

The U.S. will also finally publish the delayed September CPI, which analysts expect to have crept up from 2.9% to 3.1%, though recent PMI readings hint that inflationary pressure from tariffs might be easing.

In the U.S., Friday’s drop will also include final consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan, plus new home sales. Earlier in the week, the EIA’s crude oil stocks report on Wednesday and existing home sales on Thursday will give traders more direction.

Meanwhile, Canada, South Korea, and Australia will publish data on retail, inflation, and policy decisions, closing out what’s likely to be one of the most critical weeks for the markets this month.

