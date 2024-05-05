Donkey Kong Fans Disappointed as Canceled Switch Game Details Emerge

A game for the Nintendo Switch that was set to be an outstanding 3D Donkey Kong has been canceled. The game codenamed “Freedom,” was reportedly in early development by Vicarious Visions, the studio known for its work on Skylanders: SuperChargers. Although this project was based on Donkey Kong and wanted to bring a fresh look to it, it never really went past the idea stage.

Vicarious Visions’ bold vision for Donkey Kong

The concept of the Vicarious Vision adaptation for Donkey Kong was huge. The game, which was codenamed “Freedom”, sought to offer a new take on our beloved character. It would have been a renovated version where Donkey Kong had larger arms but smaller legs. The creators of the game made this special choice of design in order to stand out against other similar games and to portray a more recent version of the monkey.

One of the special features of “Freedom” was a gameplay element which was borrowed from Vicarious Visions experience of Tony Hawk game. Donkey Kong could grind the vines this being like a skateboarding trick. This unique approach shed light on the new dynamic game play style which could have revitalized the series for current players.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Involvement of Shigeru Miyamoto and the introduction of Pauline

Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary author of Donkey Kong and Mario, was one of the Game & Watch system developers. Miyamoto’s comment was said to influence big decisions like trying to achieve realism in the gameplay aspects. An instance of this is the thinking about the burning of Donkey Kong’s feet when he grinds on a vine, which led to the addition of banana peels on his feet during such segments, resulting in a comical and practical touch.

Furthermore, “Freedom” depicted Pauline, the native damsel-in-distress, from the original Donkey Kong arcade game, as a playable character. The platform was going to be based on the actual nature of Jane Goodall, the famous primatologist. This intent increases the main character’s background and provides players a chance to look at the Donkey Kong universe from new angles.

Reasons behind the project’s failure

Though the idea seemed fruitful and promising in the initial development stages, the “Freedom” was eventually brought to an end due to the transformation of Vicarious Visions’ internal team. The exits of the two key founders, Karthik and Guha Bala, were really major milestones that led to the shift of studio focus. Activision concentrated the team’s efforts on their owned properties, so eventually it was transferred to the concept creation of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Assets originally created for “Freedom,” including jungle foliage, were reportedly repurposed for the Crash Bandicoot project. This recycling of resources highlights the flexibility and adaptability of game development but also underscores the disappointment felt by fans who were eagerly anticipating a new Donkey Kong adventure.

While the “Freedom” game cancellation is surely disappointing to Donkey Kong fans, the details of its development show how far the creative collaborations and ambitions are within this industry. In their brief foray into the world of Donkey Kong, Vicarious Visions displayed a fairly clear interest in innovation and refreshing old favorites for modern viewers. Although this project may not reach the market, what has been gained from its conception is just a sneak preview of what could have been a masterpiece in the Nintendo Switch library of games.