The extensive Dole blockchain expansion is part of its long-term plan to adopt distributed ledger technology into supply chain tracking. The integration of blockchain in the food and agriculture industry is on the rise. Whether it is tracking and surveillance or supply chain operations, the use of blockchain in the food industry is on the rise.

Dole Food Company is a renowned fruit and vegetable producer and has its operations spread across various countries. Announced in 2020, Dole blockchain expansion is part of the company’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. In 2017, Dole started its blockchain journey by becoming a founding member of IBM’s Food Trust.

Dole blockchain to cover entire supply chain operations

As per the official report, the full overhaul of Dole’s extensive food tracing system will feature large-scale blockchain solutions. DLT will be used for product-tagging and to implement superior traceability solutions. The entire project is expected to take five years and likely complete by 2025.

The world-famous food company already uses blockchain technology extensively in its supply chain operations covering fruits and vegetables. The retail customers have access to this Dole blockchain data. Food safety investigations can be completed within a few seconds using blockchain technology. The report mentions that the produce logs can be quickly sifted through for tracing the source across an extensive supply chain. Consumer confidence increases when they can verify the supply chain data.

Blockchain on the rise in the food processing industry

Appropriate safety measures are being adopted to ensure that retailers are prevented from exposing valuable information to third parties in the network. Besides Dole blockchain, the food company is also developing a solution that lets consumers scan a package and access detailed information pertaining to its supply chain. Customers can simply scan a vegetable bag and track its entire journey from farm to table.

Recently, Nestle announced the plans to implement blockchain traceability solutions for its coffee brand Zoegas. It allows consumers to track the coffee beans journey from farms in Brazil and Rwanda right up to the final supermarket shelves.