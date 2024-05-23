Dogeverse Presale is Heating Up After Raising $15M – Will it Outperform Pepe?

Pepe is the star of the recent meme coin pump.

But Pepe is not the only meme coin to turn heads. Dogeverse and WienerAI have also been trending over the last few days. While Pepe has climbed 34% on the weekly chart, Dogeverse has surged past the $15M milestone in its presale, which is now in the final stage.

WienerAI (WAI), on the other hand, has ignited a crypto mania with its AI trading bot.

Pepe is Leading the Meme Coin Rally

The crypto market is back in action and Pepe is at the forefront of the rally.

Despite the ups and downs in the broader market, Pepe has been steadily gaining value over the last few weeks. The frog-themed meme coin has registered an 86.5% surge on the monthly chart, putting mainstream cryptocurrencies to shame.

On May 15, the token set its new all-time high at $0.00001467. Pepe was selling for $0.00001374 at the time of writing, 5% down from the all-time high.

Pepe price action, source: CoinMarketCap

The momentum is still growing, with Pepe aiming for new highs over the next few days.

Pepe’s recent surge can also be attributed to the favorable broader market trends.

A major catalyst is the optimism surrounding Ethereum ETF approvals and the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Multichain Dogeverse is the Latest Meme Coin Craze

Unlike Pepe, Dogeverse is not live on crypto exchanges yet.

It is now in the last phase of presale, which recently surged past the $15M milestone.

The meme coin has been kindling FOMO with its multichain infrastructure that allows it to be traded on six blockchains––Ethereum, Binance Chain, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, and Base.

Using advanced technology like Wormhole and Portal Bridge, DOGEVERSE will build interoperability across these six ecosystems. The token is initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain.

Rather than purely focusing on speculation for price action, Dogeverse has integrated robust utility into its ecosystem through staking rewards. It will incentivize holding and mitigate sell-offs, especially in the early stage.

Major CEX and DEX Listings Coming – Last Chance to Join the Presale

Dogeverse is gearing up for its DEX and CEX listings, with the presale nearing an early sell-out.

Once the token goes live, the project aims to become a meme coin “hub” that connects traders on different blockchains.

The tokens are selling for just $0.00031 per unit now.

The growing community of Dogeverse resembles that of Pepe and Dogwifhat in their early days. The X community, for example, is 21K members strong. It was launched in April.

Although PEPE has the spotlight now, Dogeverse is expected to top the hot meme coin list soon.

WienerAI Combines Meme Coin Mania With AI Crypto Craze

WienerAI combines the viral energy of the meme coin niche with the prowess of the AI crypto sector.

WienerAI is not just an average trading bot. It is powered by advanced AI capabilities.

It is designed to change the game for crypto newbies dipping their toes into trading and seasoned pros looking for an edge.

When you ask a question to WienerAI related to the crypto market or assets, you get instant trading insights. The product saves time, money, and effort. The part dog, part AI, part sausage meme coin sniffs out undervalued assets and hidden opportunities, keeping you ahead of the market.

It can be best described as a financial advisor in your pocket.

WienerAI simplifies crypto trading, making it accessible to everyone.

WienerAI isn’t just about brains, however. It embraces a playful ‘meme coin’ persona to draw viral attention.

The strategy has worked. WienerAI is on its way to the $3M milestone in its sensational presale. It offers $WAI at attractive discounted rates.

Plus, investors can join the presale staking system to earn passive rewards by locking their $WAI holdings.

