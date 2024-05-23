5 New Cryptocurrencies That Could 10x Your Investment in 2024

Crypto is back in the green, and investors are on the lookout for the next big token to explode.

While finding hidden gems is tough, several up-and-coming projects are showing immense promise.

In this article, we’ll break down five new cryptos that could 10x your investment in 2024.

1. Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)

Up first on our list is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) – a meme coin project with a unique twist.

What sets Dogeverse apart from its peers is its multi-chain approach.

The token will be available on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche.

So far, the hype around this cross-chain setup is undeniable, with the project’s presale raising over $15 million.

Early-bird investors can buy DOGEVERSE tokens through the presale for just $0.00031 using ETH, USDT, or a credit/debit card.

Adding to the buzz is Dogeverse’s staking protocol – which has already seen over 30 billion tokens locked up before the official launch.

Looking ahead, the Dogeverse team has their sights set on a DEX listing in the coming weeks.

And given that no other meme coin on the market can claim to be multi-chain, Dogeverse could be positioned for 10x growth after it launches.

2. Sealana (SEAL)

Next up is Sealana (SEAL) – another meme coin looking to make its mark.

This Solana-based coin is theming itself around an overweight, crypto-obsessed seal mascot with a South Park-inspired style.

While lacking a use case and roadmap, Sealana has still drummed up huge hype during its ongoing presale.

Over $2.5 million has been poured in from retail and “whale” investors hoping that SEAL will be the next Solana meme coin to explode.

At the current price of $0.022 per SEAL, that presale interest speaks volumes about the potential this token has when it hits exchanges.

Of course, meme coins live and die by their ability to attract attention through viral marketing.

Yet Sealana’s team seems all-in on that front, amassing a 5,500-strong following on Twitter already.

If the team can keep growing engagement and translate that into demand when SEAL launches, then this coin could really explode.

3. 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC)

Taking the concept of earning crypto to a whole new level is 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC) – a Learn-to-Earn project launched by 99Bitcoins.

The idea is simple: users are rewarded with 99BTC tokens for completing courses, quizzes, and tutorials on crypto.

It’s a clever way to incentivize upskilling while building an engaged community.

99Bitcoins Token’s ongoing presale has raised over $1.5 million from investors attracted by the Learn-to-Earn model.

Early investors can also compound their rewards by staking, with APYs currently at 1,100%.

On top of its educational utility, 99Bitcoins Token even has grand plans to bridge from Ethereum to run natively on Bitcoin’s new BRC-20 standard.

If successful, that blockchain integration could be a major selling point, positioning 99BTC as a new cryptocurrency that could 10x in 2024.

4. WienerAI (WAI)

Another crypto with 10x potential this year is WienerAI (WAI) – a meme coin that combines artificial intelligence and dog memes.

This token has an odd premise that has helped it stand out from the crowd.

WienerAI will offer an AI-powered crypto trading bot to help newcomers (and veterans) identify buying opportunities.

The bot promises predictive analysis tailored to each user’s needs and fee-free trades across multiple DEXs.

In addition, holders of WAI, WienerAI’s native token, can stake their tokens to earn rewards in the form of more WAI – creating a passive income opportunity.

This combination of staking rewards and AI-powered features has been vital to WienerAI’s presale success so far.

Over $2.7 million in funding has been raised ahead of WAI’s planned DEX launch.

And with WienerAI being ranked 3rd on ICOBench’s list of the best crypto ICOs, there’s a clear appetite for this eccentric meme coin.

5. Mega Dice Token (DICE)

Rounding out our list of new cryptos that could 10x in 2024 is Mega Dice Token (DICE).

DICE is the native token of Mega Dice – an established crypto casino brand with an existing player base of over 50,000 people.

Those who hold DICE can earn a cut of the casino’s daily profits simply by staking their tokens.

But the utility runs far deeper, since DICE holders will also unlock access to exclusive games and entry into Mega Dice’s generous 25% revenue share referral program.

There’s even a $2.25 million airdrop, split into three seasons, that will reward active players.

With $1.3 million raised so far during its discounted token presale, there’s enormous demand for DICE.

And if all goes to plan, this demand could translate into explosive growth once the token hits exchanges later in 2024.

