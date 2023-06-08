Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is ELON a Good Investment?

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2023-2032

One influencer says Dogelon Mars (ELON) is about to go parabolic. Altcoin values may drop due to decreased liquidity from quantitative tightening.

Although Elon Musk is not involved with ELON, its token price can see big price spikes when Musk makes headlines. For example, when Musk made his deal to buy Twitter last month, the coin briefly soared on the news, only to pull back. This phenomenon is a social media frenzy in action. This Dogelon Mars Price Prediction will help you make intelligent crypto choices to add to your portfolio, not through frenzied response.

How much is ELON worth?

Today’s Dogelon Mars price is $2.10e-7 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $101,849,772.Dogelon Mars is down 5.92% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #192, with a live market cap of 101,849,772 USD. It has a circulating supply of 549,652,770,159,583 ELON coins and a max. Supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 ELON coins.

Dogelon Mars’ all-time high is $0.000003. ELON reached this ATH on 30 October 2021. The total supply of Dogelon Mars is 548 trillion, from its starting total supply of 1 quadrillion. Even if it appreciates, given the high volume of Dogelon Mars, it would be improbable to reach $0.01. Yet, who knows?

Let’s see how the tables have turned for Dogelon Mars since the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk,

Dogelon Mars price analysis: Bears pull back ELON to $0.0000001875 as bulls await the next rally

TL;DR Break down

Dogelon Mars price analysis shows a bearish trend.

Bears outplay the Bulls as selling pressure mounts.

The resistance level is present at $0.0000001897.

Dogelon Mars price analysis for 8th June suggests that the bears maintain an upper hand in the market, as they have pulled back ELON to $0.0000001875. ELON’s price is down by over 5.01%, with more selling pressure mounting as the day progresses. The support level for ELON is at $0.0000001834; if the bears can break this level, a further price decline is expected. On the other hand, if bulls can overcome the selling pressure and push the price of ELON above $0.0000001897, an uptrend can be expected shortly.

ELON 1-day price chart: Selling pressure pushes ELON down to $0.0000001875

The 1-day price chart shows Dogelon Mars values are going bearish after slight retraces from the bullish side in the past few days. Today’s trend is bearish, as the price is gradually decreasing and has stooped to $0.0000001875. The volatility of the currency is at an all-time high, which can be seen from the chart; bulls and bears have been taking turns in making the price go up and down.

ELON/USD daily chart: TradingView

The Chaikin money flow has been below the zero line at -0.07, signifying that money is flowing out of the market. This suggests that traders expect a bearish trend shortly and sell off their holdings to take profits or minimize losses. The relative strength index (RSI)also indicates bearishness, with its value at 32.52, just below the midline. The 20-EMA also points downwards and has crossed below the 50-EMA, further signifying a bearish trend. The MACD line has also crossed below the signal line at -0.0001, indicating that bears control the market.

ELON price analysis: Bearish momentum on the lose, price levels sink further

The 4-hour Dogelon Mars price analysis chart showing cryptocurrency progress is going strongly bearish, and the bears are expected to downgrade the coin value even further. The price has decreased considerably to $0.000001875, and the short-term trending line is also descending.

The Chaikin money flow has been below the zero line at -0.06, with red candles that indicate that money is flowing out of the market. The relative strength index (RSI) has also dipped below 30 at 25, indicating an oversold market. The moving average converge divergence (MACD) indicator also shows bearish signals, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line at -0.00022, signifying that bears are in control of the market and further losses can be expected in the coming days.

What to expect from Dogelon Mars price analysis

The market’s selling pressure is strong, which has pushed the ELON prices to dip to their lowest level since yesterday. Bears have been able to overpower bulls for now, and further losses can be expected as long as selling pressure remains high. The coming days will be crucial for ELON’s price analysis, as selling pressure may ease, and bulls can take back control.

Dogelon Mars Price Predictions for 2023 to 2032

Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction Graph for 2023-2032

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $0.00000027 $0.00000028 $0.00000031 2024 $0.00000040 $0.00000041 $0.00000049 2025 $0.00000057 $0.00000060 $0.00000070 2026 $0.00000086 $0.00000088 $0.00000099 2027 $0.00000125 $0.00000128 $0.00000151 2028 $0.00000186 $0.00000192 $0.00000217 2029 $0.00000271 $0.00000278 $0.00000322 2030 $0.00000405 $0.00000416 $0.00000466 2031 $0.00000578 $0.00000599 $0.00000703 2032 $0.00000822 $0.00000846 $0.00001014

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2023

The Dogelon Mars price forecast for 2023 estimates the price could reach a minimum price of $0.00000027 and an average of $0.00000028, with a maximum price of $0.00000031.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2024

Our Dogelon Mars price prediction for 2024 suggests the price of ELON could reach a minimum of $0.00000040, an average of $0.00000041, and a maximum of $0.00000049 by the end of 2024.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2025

Our Dogelon Mars price forecast 2025 suggests that the ELON price will reach a minimum of $0.00000057, an average forecast price of $0.00000060, and a maximum price of $0.00000070.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2026

In 2026, the Dogelon Mars ELON price prediction estimates a minimum price of $0.00000086 and an average price of $0.00000088.ELON coin is estimated to reach a maximum price of $0.00000099 throughout this period.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, the Dogelon Mars price forecast suggests the price of Dogelon Mars could reach a minimum price of $0.00000125, an average forecast price of $0.00000128, and a maximum price of $0.00000151.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2028

According to Dogelon Mars’s price prediction for 2028, the price of Dogelon Mars is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.00000186 in 2028. The Dogelon Mars price could reach a maximum value of $0.00000217 with an average trading price of $0.00000192 throughout 2028.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2029

Our Dogelon Mars price prediction for 2029 suggests the price of ELON could reach a minimum of $0.00000271, an average of $0.00000278, and a maximum of $0.00000322 by the end of 2029.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2030

Our Dogelon Mars price forecast 2030 suggests that the ELON price will reach a minimum of $0.00000405, an average forecast price of $0.00000416, and a maximum price of $0.00000466 throughout this period.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2031

In 2031, the Dogelon Mars ELON price prediction estimates a minimum price of $0.00000578 and an average price of $0.00000599. ELON coin is estimated to reach a maximum price of $0.00000703 throughout this period.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction 2032

In 2032, the Dogelon Mars price forecast suggests the price of Dogelon Mars could reach a minimum price of $0.00000822, an average forecast price of $0.00000846, and a maximum price of $0.00001014.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor is bearish on Dogelon Mars’s future prices, terming the meme coin as a bad long-term investment. According to the forecasts provided by Wallet Investor, Dogelon Mars is expected to fall by over 90%, reaching a low of $0.000000021 in a year. The market expert predicts a gradual decline in the DLN/USD market value and suggests that Dogelon Mars is best used as a short-term investment, but even in this case, loss of funds is not ruled out.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

Dogelon Mars price forecast is bullish on long-term and short-term outlooks. DigitalCoinPrice predicts that Dogelon Mars could increase by 118.53% and reach around $0.000000459 in the short term. The long-term forecast is even more positive, and the price of Dogelon is expected to trade at a minimum of $0.000000807, an average forecast price of $0.000000885, and a maximum of $0.000000965.By 2029 and 2032, Dogelon Mars could attain a maximum price of $0.00000157 and $0.00000409, respectively.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction by Coincodex

The current ELON price prediction by Coincodex suggests Dogelon Mars price could drop by -16.35% and reach $ 1.756e-7 in the next three years. This forecast is based on Coincodex’s technical indicators and the Fear & Greed Index, which stands at 50 (Neutral). Recent price action suggests that Dogelon Mars has exhibited a Bearish sentiment over the last 30 days, with 6/30 (20%) green days and 12.94% volatility.

The prediction by Coincodex suggests by 2026, the price of Dogelon Mars could reach a maximum of $ 0.000008202 if it follows Facebook growth, and if it follows Internet growth, the prediction for 2026 would be $0.000000094097. However, in the worst-case scenario, ELON’s price prediction for the year 2026 is $0.000000017567. The general sentiment for Dogelon Mars is bearish, with 4 technical analysis indicators signalling bullish signals and 27 signalling bearish signals.

Dogelon Mars Price Prediction by Market Experts

Dogelon Mars (ELON) experienced a brief surge of nearly 85% in late October 2022 after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter. However, the gains proved short-lived, and the price quickly regressed, leaving uncertainty regarding using meme coins on the platform.

At the beginning of 2023, ELON showed signs of growth but faced rejection at the $0.0000005 range, resulting in a plunge to the current level of $0.00000031. Currently, the long-term price prediction for Dogelon Mars is primarily influenced by its utility, which is currently limited. Like Dogecoin, ELON can store value and transfer funds, but its use cases are minimal, with no whitepaper or roadmap available for the project.

Despite the lack of clear utility and documentation, market experts have shared their predictions for ELON’s future prices and most expect significant growth in 2023. Crypto Millie suggests that ELON could surge by up to 5000% from its current level by mid-2026. Another market analyst, “Loreen’s Crypto Pocket,” has provided a bullish forecast, predicting a price of $0.0005 for Dogelon Mars by the end of 2026, representing a gain of over 15 times its current value.

Dogelon Mars Overview

Dogelon Mars Overview

Dogelon Mars Price History

Source: CoinMarketCap

[mcrypto id=”141405″]window.itb_widget=window.itb_widget||{init:t=>{const e=document.createElement(“script”);e.async=!0,e.type=”text/javascript”,e.src=”https://app.intotheblock.com/widget.js”,e.onload=function(){window.itbWidgetInit(t)},document.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(e)}}; window.itb_widget.init({ apiKey: “6KjzS5dFxQ8slqqL5bUqf5Al9nwW56DbaGWatOcK”, language: ‘en’ })

Recent News/Opinions about the Dogelon Mars (ELON)

DeFi and Staking. Dogelon Mars endeavors to venture into the next stage of development, constructing DeFi and staking with a new contract. The protocol lets users swap ETH tokens with ELON tokens using exchanges like Coinbase. Further, as a means to expand the Dogelon ecosystem, the community aims to launch a governance token called xELON to facilitate decision-making and incentivize the token holders.

xELON Governance Token. By participating in the native token ELON’s staking program, xELON tokens are created. Subsequently, users are rewarded with these xELON tokens to strengthen the ecosystem. Furthermore, xELON is intended as a governance token to vote on proposals, organize protocol decision-making, disburse treasury grants, and more.

More on the Dogelon Mars (ELON) Network

What is Dogelon Mars (ELON)?

Dogelon Mars is referred to as the “interplanetary currency,” It continues to be one of the meme-coins with lots of potential regarding price. Dogelon Mars has maintained its stability despite the cryptocurrency market’s volatility, and its price is expected to increase in 2022 and beyond. The meme coin has ridden a wave of popularity on social media and could reach USD .010 soon.

It is essential to know that Dogelon Mars is a comparatively new meme-coin, a fork of Dogecoin. Furthermore, there is a distinct character behind every meme-coin, so for Dogelon, it is a spacecraft-wearing dog.

Furthermore, Dogelon was named after Mars, which is pronounced as DOG-A-LON. Dogelon Mars is regarded as a community-driven cryptocurrency, claiming it will improve constantly. On the Dogelon Mars website, a cartoon dog in a spacesuit is moving up, representing that Dogelon Mars will experience a massive upward movement.

Elon is the official token of Dogelon Mars. However, Elon is an ERC-20 digital asset based on the Ethereum blockchain, launched in April 2021. The token was named after Elon Musk, a firm believer in cryptocurrencies.

Beyond its fun name, Dogelon Mars has a solidly robust community behind it. Today, it has more than 300,000 Twitter followers and more than 84,000 followers on Telegram.

Because it is a fair universal cryptocurrency, there was no presale of the Elon coins. However, ten trillion coins have been created after sending 50% to Vitalik Buterin. Buterin donated his contribution to charity and the COVID Relief Fund. The following 50% of ELON tokens have been locked in the Uniswap liquidity pool as Elon and ETH pairs.

Who are the founders of Dogelon Mars?

Just like other meme coins, the founders of Dogelon Mars are unknown. This is what occurs in meme-coins: having anonymous founders. However, investors are advised to do due diligence when making financial decisions on cryptocurrencies to avoid falling victim to malicious practices like exit scams. That said, Elon has been in the market for a while now, making the likelihood of the coin being a scam relatively low.

Applications of Dogelon Mars

Besides using the humorous comic story of Dogelon (the dog giving the coin its name) as the background of the token, this cryptocurrency does not have an official roadmap yet. Elon is a meme coin without much utility and applications beyond buying and holding it in a cryptocurrency wallet like Metamask. Because it has different meme attributes in its name (Elon Musk, Doge, and Moon/Mars), we could see a rapid rise in Dogelon Mars Elon if the overall crypto market appreciates and the appetite for meme coins increases.

How is the Dogelon Mars network secured?

Elon is an ERC-20 cryptocurrency based on Ethereum and Polygon. It is also essential to know that Ethereum is one of the most popular blockchains in the crypto market. However, its Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism makes Ethereum one of the safest blockchains out there. Again, a different set of decentralized nodes validates and secures transactions on the Ethereum blockchain network.

On the other hand, Polygon is a layer-two scaling solution for Ethereum that permits increased transaction throughput; this means that there are no gas wars on Polygon.

The starting supply for the project was 1 quadrillion ELON tokens. The developers sent half of those crypto tokens to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, copying a publicity stunt that was first done by Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB). Buterin donated about 43% of the ELON tokens to the Methuselah Foundation, a charity focused on extending human longevity. The foundation pledged in May 2021 not to sell any of those tokens for at least one year and to advance ELON’s long-term value.

What’s Unique about ELON?

Developers deposited the other half in a liquidity pool on Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI). They also deposited 40 ETH in the liquidity pool, worth about $100,000 at the time. They then burned (destroyed) the liquidity provider tokens they received so that they could neither retract the tokens nor collect any of Uniswap’s liquidity rewards, which will accrue over time.

By burning the liquidity provider tokens, the Dogelon Mars team demonstrated that they weren’t going to commit a rug pull, a crypto scam where developers pump up the value of their cryptocurrency, withdraw as much as they can, and abandon the project. The Dogelon Mars founders can’t do that because when they deposited their funds into the project, they burned the tokens they received for doing so.

Where & How to Buy Dogelon Mars Elon

You can buy and trade Elon tokens on KuCoin, UniSwap (V2), OKEx, Poloniex, Gate.io, and Crypto.com Exchange.

We all know that buying meme coins is not as easy as purchasing significant cryptocurrencies in the crypto market, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, I will try to make it easy for you. Here is how to buy Dogelon Mars.

Step 1: Create an exchange account

To buy ELON, the first thing you need to do is create an account. I recommend using Kucoin, Gate.io, or Poloniex because of their high liquidity. Create an account on these platforms using your name or email address. Also, get your ID ready to do a KYC verification on the platform to increase your trading and withdrawing limits. You can also buy ELON on decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap and Shibaswap.

Step 2: Fund your exchange account

The next thing you need to do is fund your account. We will use Poloniex as our reference exchange account. On Poloniex, you can use a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card or the Apple Pay option to fund your account.

If you want to fund your account, I suggest you buy USD Tether, also known as USDT, because it is the only market pair that Dogelon Mars has on Poloniex. When you buy USDT, go to “Markets” on Poloniex, search for ELON, and click on the ELON/USDT market pair. Now enter the amount of ELON you want to purchase and click “Buy.” This will create an order that will be executed whenever a buyer is willing to trade their ELON tokens at the price you want to buy.

Based on Dogelon Mars’s past performance, technical analysis, and expert predictions, it is likely that the digital asset will continue to experience growth in the long term. However, investors should always do their own research and exercise caution when making investment decisions. It is important to remember that price predictions are not guaranteed, and any investment carries a degree of risk. The Dogelon Mars project might be a good investment for those looking for long-term growth potential, but it is important to keep an eye on market movements and changes in the project’s development.

Conclusion

This Dogelon Mars community has been active on the social media platform Twitter, and the page features more than 527,000 followers. This community’s support is essential to ELON’s success, one of the most unpredictable crypto projects within the meme coin sector over the past year. As Dogelon Mars’ marketing efforts are almost entirely conducted by its community, keeping an active engagement with it is key for maintaining a successful token.

The overall sentiment of the community is bullish, and they have been working towards increasing the adoption of Dogelon Mars. It’s remarkable to note that ELON is currently available on some of the most renowned crypto exchanges, such as Gemini, KuCoin, LBank, and Crypto.com. If additional listings are included in the future, it will not only enrich its accessibility but also boost demand for it.

The future of Dogelon Mars looks bright, and it is expected to increase its price significantly in the next five years. It will remain volatile due to market conditions and the new developments in the cryptocurrency world. Like all of the best meme coins, the Dogelon community is expected to play an important role in the future of ELON.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.