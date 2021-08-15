TL;DR Breakdown

Watford to wear Doge logo in new sponsorship deal

Doge logo to replace Bitcoin logo on Watford jersey

Watford to unveil more crypto project in future

Dogecoin logo will be featured on the jerseys of Premier League soccer team Watford F.C this season, according to British sports outlet, The Athletic.

All three Watford jerseys will feature the Dogecoin logo after stake.com, a crypto casino and sports betting site, the club shirt sponsor has paid for the appearance of the meme coin logo on the shirt.

Per reports from The Athletic, Watford’s previous sleeve partnership with Bitcoin fetched it around £700,000 ($970,500). Now Dogecoin will take over that appearance on the jersey.

Towards further promoting Doge, Stake.com would give away 10 million DOGE (worth $2 million) with the partnership.

Before now, Doge has never appeared in high-profile sports events in Britain. However, Shib inu has been seen in sports stadiums in the country.

However, Doge fans in the past have sponsored athletes and sports events several times since 2014, when Dogecoin holders coordinated on Reddit to sponsor NASCAR driver Josh Wise and sponsored Jamaica’s Winter Olympics bobsled team.

The world of sports has not been left behind as far as crypto adoption is concerned. Beyond crypto adoption, there has been landmark adoption of other digital technology by sports clubs, especially Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

In 2021 alone, there have been various examples of clubs with fan tokens; legends in the game have released NFT collections, and even athletes are being bought in cryptocurrencies.

Doecoins’s Watford sponsorship is also not the first crypto partnership in football, as Watford already wears the Bitcoin logo and would continue with Doge’s logo henceforth. In May, Crypto.com revealed that they had become an official sponsor for the Italian Lega Serie A.

Their partnership was with the Italian football league by sponsoring the Coppa Italia final on May 19 between Atalanta and Juventus.

The platform has since formed other sporting deals outside of football, including Formula One and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Beyond Dogecoin, Watford to unveil more crypto project

In an interview, Spencer Field, a Watford F.C. spokesperson, said that there are several ongoing cryptocurrency discussions on the Watford F.C. forum.

He notes, however, that the only evidence of that is Watford fans shilling EOS on a Watford F.C. cryptocurrency thread three years earlier.

Reports have it that after the partnership with Stake.com was announced on July 22, the payment would be made in Dogecoin.