Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.058 previous low, ready for a further selloff?

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a strong drop past the $0.058 previous support and a new low found at $0.056 for now. From there, DOGE/USD has quickly retraced and reacted at the previous low, indicating that selling should soon continue.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 3.28 percent, while Ethereum over 4 percent. The rest of the top altcoins have followed with even worse results.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin sets a strong low at $0.056

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.05618 to $0.06004, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 81.27 percent, totaling $360.34 million, while the total market cap trades around $7.62 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE fails to breach $0.058?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price posting a reaction lower, likely indicating further downside will soon follow.

Dogecoin price action has traded with strong selling pressure over the past week. After the first decline from the $0.065 resistance, DOGE/USD rapidly declined all the way to the $0.058 previous major support.

Recovery followed later in the week, with a rally as high as the $0.0625 mark. However, bullish momentum ended there, meaning that a clear lower high was set. As a result, DOGE returned back below $0.061 before a massive drop lower followed overnight to today.

Dogecoin price action lost over 10 percent until support was found at $0.56. From there, DOGE/USD has posted a quick reaction higher to retest previous lows as resistance. For now, the resistance holds, indicating that further selling should soon resume.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a quick retest of previous support as resistance and further upside rejected over the past hours. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to decline even further overnight, likely as the newly set low will be retested.

