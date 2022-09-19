logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.058 previous low, ready for a further selloff?

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 09 19
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • DOGE/USD saw a spike below $0.058 overnight.
  • Reaction higher seen during the day.

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a strong drop past the $0.058 previous support and a new low found at $0.056 for now. From there, DOGE/USD has quickly retraced and reacted at the previous low, indicating that selling should soon continue.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.058 previous low, ready for a further selloff? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 3.28 percent, while Ethereum over 4 percent. The rest of the top altcoins have followed with even worse results.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin sets a strong low at $0.056

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.05618 to $0.06004, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 81.27 percent, totaling $360.34 million, while the total market cap trades around $7.62 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

  ITB Widget Example


DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE fails to breach $0.058?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price posting a reaction lower, likely indicating further downside will soon follow.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.058 previous low, ready for a further selloff?
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has traded with strong selling pressure over the past week. After the first decline from the $0.065 resistance, DOGE/USD rapidly declined all the way to the $0.058 previous major support.

Recovery followed later in the week, with a rally as high as the $0.0625 mark. However, bullish momentum ended there, meaning that a clear lower high was set. As a result, DOGE returned back below $0.061 before a massive drop lower followed overnight to today.

Dogecoin price action lost over 10 percent until support was found at $0.56. From there, DOGE/USD has posted a quick reaction higher to retest previous lows as resistance. For now, the resistance holds, indicating that further selling should soon resume.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a quick retest of previous support as resistance and further upside rejected over the past hours. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to decline even further overnight, likely as the newly set low will be retested.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.058 previous low, ready for a further selloff?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Games Like Crypto Royale (Top Play-to-Earn 2022)
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis:  Crypto crash pushes LTC/USD below $52.04
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ark Price Prediction 2022 - 2031: Is ARK a Good Investment?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA initiates recovery at $0.447 after a heavy sell-off
19 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is FTX the cash cow of the web3 ecosystem?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years, Crypto markets tank, what next?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
With XRP on the rise, is the SEC vs. Ripple on the road to settlement?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
NFTs royalty, who pays whom?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Is Terra co-founder Do Kwon on the run?
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us