logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE rejects below $0.064, further drop next week? 

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 09 04
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • DOGE/USD failed to reverse overnight.
  • Upside is currently rejected.

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen consolidation into a quick rejection for further upside. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready to drop even lower and target the $0.06 early next week.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE rejects below $0.064, further drop next week?  1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.51 percent, while Ethereum lost 0.04 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) still holds around 0.03 percent gain.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin continues consolidation, fails to move higher

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.06183 to $0.06371, indicating slight volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 17 percent, totaling $264.4 million. The total market cap trades around $8.35 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

ITB Widget Example


DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE targets $1,500 next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see selling pressure moving Dogecoin price back below $0.0625, indicating that the $0.06 support will be tested next.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE rejects below $0.064, further drop next week?
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has created consolidation after selling pressure declined at the end of August, and only slightly lower local lows could be set. During the middle of the week, DOGE/USD respected the previous local low, indicating that a reversal would follow.

From there, DOGE set another lower high before quickly spiking to the $0.064 resistance, with a swift reaction lower seen immediately. Another consolidation followed around $0.0625 as the market was indecisive on where to go next.

This morning, Dogecoin price spiked higher again. The $0.064 was reached again, with no further upside since then. Likely, DOGE/USD will make another push lower early next week as a result, with the $0.06 support likely targeted next.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen failed attempts to move higher as selling pressure swiftly returned over the past hours. Therefore, DOGE/USD should soon continue even lower and move towards the $0.06 next major support.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE rejects below $0.064, further drop next week? 
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Synthetix, and Fantom Daily Price Analyses – 4 September Morning Price Prediction
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
PwC Venezuela twitter hacked to host a fake giveaway
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Indonesia set to launch its crypto bourse
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL is bullish at the $31 range. Consolidation to continue?
04 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

PwC Venezuela twitter hacked to host a fake giveaway
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Indonesia set to launch its crypto bourse
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
How crypto can help redefine business across Africa
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - September 3rd
03 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - September 3rd
03 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us