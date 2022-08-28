logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly continues around $0.0625, retrace incoming overnight?

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 08 28
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today.
  • DOGE/USD continues to hold above $0.0625.
  • Sellers are currently exhausted.

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen sideways momentum above the $0.0625 support over the past day. Therefore, DOGE/USD looks to retrace early next week and look to set another lower high.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly continues around $0.0625, retrace incoming overnight? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded with slight bullish momentum as consolidations continue across the board. The leader, Bitcoin gained just 0.1 percent, while Ethereum by 0.93 percent. The rest of the market tracked the two majors close by.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin forms consolidation

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.06277 to $0.06425, indicating low volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 39.73 percent, totaling $278.4 million, while the total market cap trades around $8.48 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

  ITB Widget Example


DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to retrace?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see consolidation continuing today as sellers are exhausted and DOGE/USD looks to retrace some of the previous loss.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE continues around $0.0625, retrace incoming overnight?
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has traded within a consolidation around $0.0 68 over the past week. Further attempt to break lower was initially unsuccessful, leading to push higher.

However, DOGE/USD could not move higher as the $0.072 resistance before a reversal back lower followed. From there, selling pressure continued, leading to the $0.0625 support on Friday.

Consolidation followed once more, indicating that sellers are exhausted once more. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to retrace higher early next week and look to set another lower local high.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen consolidation over the last 24 hours after a strong drop to the $0.0625 support. Likely DOGE/USD will look to reverse and retrace next, with the target for another lower local high at $0.068 resistance.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly continues around $0.0625, retrace incoming overnight?
28 August, 2022
2 mins read
Aave price analysis: Bullish momentum to continue as altcoin hits $82.58
28 August, 2022
2 mins read
Vechain price analysis: VET trade in a sideways direction with a slight bullish bias
28 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Elrond, and Quant Daily Price Analyses – 28 August Morning Price Prediction
28 August, 2022
2 mins read
Calo Metaverse Unveils Burn-to-Earn App Calo Indoor as Its Second Project
28 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Crypto ad investment declines to $36K from $85 million in the US
27 August, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase CSO responds to $5 million lawsuit claims 
27 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - August 26th
26 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - August 26th 
26 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 26th
26 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us